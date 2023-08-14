August is the most dangerous month for motorcyclists, with 14 percent of all fatal motorcycle crashes occurring now, the National Transportation Safety Board says.
We’ve seen the toll locally.
On Aug. 5, an Attleboro man was killed in North Attleboro in a crash that caused a section of Route 1 to be shut down for hours.
Four days later, a Plainville man was seriously injured in an accident on Madison Street near the Plainville-Wrentham line.
Over the border in Rhode Island, three motorcyclists have been killed in recent days in crashes in Pawtucket, Tiverton and Burrillville.
Nearly 6,000 motorcyclists died and more than 80,000 were injured on America’s highways in 2021, the last year statistics are available, the NTSB said.
Based on the number of miles traveled, motorcyclists are about 24 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash and are four times more likely to be injured, according to the agency.
Vigilance is needed by both motorcyclists and drivers. Here are some tips from the NTSB to avoid danger on the highway:
Be properly licensed: All states require a motorcycle license to supplement your driver’s license. In Massachusetts, you’ll need to pass written and on-cycle skills tests administered by the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Completing a rider education course is a good way to ensure you have the correct instruction and experience it takes to ride a motorcycle.
Practice, practice, practice: Motorcycles vary in handling and responsiveness, so be sure to take the time to get accustomed to the feel of a new or unfamiliar motorcycle by riding it in a controlled area. Once you feel comfortable with your bike, you can take it into traffic.
Wear a helmet: Failure to wear a helmet is one of the biggest risk factors for motorcycle riders. In fact, nearly 40 percent of motorcycle fatalities occur when riders are not helmeted.
Massachusetts requires both the operator and passenger to wear helmets; in Rhode Island, only the passenger must be helmeted.
Of the 12 fatal motorcycle accident victims in Rhode Island so far this year, nine were not wearing helmets. The NTSB urges motorcyclists to wear a helmet that meets U.S. Department of Transportation standards. Look for the DOT symbol on the outside back of the helmet.
Be alcohol and drug free: Alcohol and drugs, including some prescribed medications, negatively affect your judgment, coordination, balance, throttle control and ability to shift gears. These substances also impair your alertness and reduce your reaction time. Therefore, make sure you are alcohol and drug free when you get on your motorcycle.
A note to motorists: “Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways,” the NTSB says. “But it’s especially important for drivers to understand the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists such as size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like downshifting and weaving to know how to anticipate and respond to them.”
Cars and motorcycle need to share the road. Let’s hope they do so safely.