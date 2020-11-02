Millions of Americans have already voted, and millions more will cast ballots on Tuesday.
The presidential campaign has dominated the nation’s attention for months now, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic now entering its eighth month.
But there are many other decisions to be made by Election Day.
Here in Massachusetts, voters will choose whether to re-elect Sen. Edward Markey to another six-year term. Two ballot questions that have drawn millions of dollars in advertising, both for and against, are also on the ballot.
In the area served by The Sun Chronicle, voters will pick a new representative to the U.S. House after incumbent Joseph Kennedy III ran unsuccessfully for senator. Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Newton and Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro are squaring off for that seat.
We hope, however, that many other local voters will do their homework as they decide state legislative seats.
Three incumbent lawmakers are being challenged while an open state representative seat is up for grabs. Here’s a quick look at the races:
State senator
First-term incumbent Becca Rausch, a Democrat from Needham, is being challenged by Republican Matt Kelly, a Franklin town councilor.
Rausch, a lawyer, has pushed to bring more transparency to state government while Kelly, a business owner, says more balance is needed in the Legislature, which is now dominated by one party.
The district includes Attleboro Wards 1, 2 and 3A and all of North Attleboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham.
First Bristol representative
Republican incumbent Jay Barrows of Mansfield, who has represented the district for 14 years, is being challenged by Democrat Brandan Roche, who has been active in Mansfield and state politics.
Barrows, who owns a local insurance agency, has been stressing his experience and service, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Roche, who is studying to be an architect, says the state needs to be better prepared for its future in terms of its economy, transportation and environment.
The district includes precincts 2, 3 and 6 in Mansfield, precincts 3, 4 and 5 in Norton and all of Foxboro.
Ninth Norfolk representative
Republican incumbent Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, who has been the district’s state representative for six years, is again being challenged by Democrat Brian Hamlin of Plainville.
Dooley, who owned a construction business, has stressed his independence from his party while emphasizing his record on the economy, public safety and aiding his constituents during the pandemic. Hamlin, who owned a cabinetry business, has focused on gun control, the opioid epidemic, education and communication with constituents.
The district includes the King Philip towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Fourteenth Bristol representative
For the first time in 44 years, voters will not see the name “Poirier” on the ballot for this seat as state Rep. Betty Poirier, a Republican from North Attleboro, is retiring. She had been preceded in the position by her husband, Kevin Poirier.
Two members of the North Attleboro Town Council, Democrat Adam Scanlon and Republican John Simmons, are vying to succeed them.
Scanlon, who has also served on the North Attleboro School Committee, says he will seek to deliver more resources to the district, especially for students, veterans and seniors. Simmons, a lawyer, says he will bring economic development to the district and improve its public safety and public schools.
Besides all of North Attleboro, the district also consists of Ward 3B in Attleboro and precincts 1and 5 in Mansfield.
Huge issues loom on Beacon Hill as the state tries to recover from the pandemic. We urge voters to choose the candidates who will best serve them for the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.