The clock is running out on a bill that would bring up to $50 million annually into state coffers while eliminating one more spoke in criminal networks.
And there’s no overtime in this annual game played by the Massachusetts Legislature, which approves few bills until its finish line approaches.
The bill in question would legalize sports gambling in Massachusetts.
Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling legalizing the practice, 32 states have approved betting on sports including 22 where it is permitted in person, usually at casinos.
As they have since that ruling, the Massachusetts House and Senate have passed separate versions of a bill but have failed to carry a compromise into the victory circle.
The major hurdle to clear involves betting on college sports. The House bill allows it, the Senate does not.
College sports account for almost 20 percent of legal sports betting in the United States, according to the American Gaming Association. Of $57.7 billion wagered in 2021, the group estimates $11.5 billion was bet on college sports, including at least $3 billion on the NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament.
Massachusetts hasn’t received a penny of that revenue.
It’s time to put a stop to that.
Senators insisting on the college sports ban say they are concerned about consumer protections and game integrity when it comes to amateur athletics.
But betting on colleges has existed for decades and will continue to exist if the Senate version wins out. Bookies will continue to profit on those who want to place a bet on March Madness or the Rose Bowl.
It would be far better if the practice was regulated and the black market reduced. More importantly, profits would be far better off benefiting taxpayers than criminal networks.
This legislation is especially key for Plainridge Park Casino. Legalized sports gambling would bring in millions in additional revenue to the Plainville casino, which is now restricted to slot machines.
The Attleboro area legislative delegation, both Democrats and Republicans, have unanimously supported legalizing sports gambling, at least in part to bring in more revenue and jobs for Plainridge. They see Massachusetts losing out to other states in this fight.
“In our region, we lose Massachusetts money to Rhode Island every day, up north the money is flowing into New Hampshire,” said state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, referring to two neighboring states that have legalized the practice.
Time is running out. The Legislature’s formal session ends Sunday, July 31, and House Speaker Ron Mariano said last week that the two sides are “far apart” on a compromise.
We strongly support legalized college sports gambling. At the very least, the Legislature could pass a compromise that permits betting on pro games while a one-year study is conducted to see the effects it has had on colleges in other states.
Without any action, Massachusetts could end up a day late into the game and millions short of revenue.