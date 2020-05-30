Graduation season is traditionally a time when a lot of advice is given out.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been anything but a traditional season.
There will be no commencement ceremonies in the Attleboro area this week, as there normally would be, with large-scale gatherings out of the question for the time being.
While families may still celebrate their children’s achievement, the milestone event is likely gone for 2020. That means not only no “Pomp and Circumstance,” mortarboards or gowns, but also no parties after. No family dinners. No hugs from Grandma. Instead of the usual graduation advice on making the world a better place, we offer this advice to the Class of 2020 as they try to cope with the unprecedented ending to their senior year.
GO EASY ON YOURSELF
This is not your fault. Talk to someone you trust: your parents, a teacher, an older friend. They, no doubt, had plans they had to suddenly alter in their life. Ask them how they coped. Life is a long journey and sometimes there are detours. But sometimes those detours are more scenic and memorable than the highway.
JUST THE FACTS
Yes, there is a lot of anxiety out there. We are facing a situation none of us has ever dealt with before. The best way to handle it is to look at the facts. Trust reliable sources. As you have probably heard a million times in your young lives, don’t believe everything — or even half — of what you read on social media. You can also cut back on your anxiety by reducing your social media consumption. Read a novel, watch a comedy or simply listen to music instead.
THIS IS NOT THE END
Although it looks at times as if the world will never be the same, odds are we will return to something close to the new normal at some point. Think of the technological and medical advancements that have been achieved just in your lifetime. There is an enormous incentive, for financial and humanitarian reasons, to whoever comes up with a cure to this scourge. Human innovation usually prevails. You may hear plenty of talk that our world has changed forever. That may not be the case.
A HISTORY LESSON
You’ve probably heard plenty recently about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. That public health crisis killed far more than the 100,000 lives lost in the United States during the last three months. However, this country recovered quickly. The next decade was called the Roaring ‘20s because of a global booming economy. The world has a way of bouncing back.
LOOK BACK WITH GRATITUDE
Graduation is a time to look ahead to the future. But remember to look back also. Try to write a note to that teacher who inspired you. And it may seem awkward, but don’t be afraid to tell those classmates you have become close to how much they meant to you over the past four years.
Perhaps the soundest piece of advice came from a member of the Class of 2020, 18-year-old Bailey Adams.
“I think the big thing I took from this was don’t take anything for granted,” the Seekonk High School senior told The Sun Chronicle’s Kayla Canne for today’s front-page story. “We complained about going to school and having to wake up early and the homework. But I think all of us would go back to that in a heartbeat.
“The things you didn’t know you were going to miss — you miss them.”
Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and best wishes as you negotiate this detour in life’s journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.