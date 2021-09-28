The state police are Massachusetts’ top public safety officers.
Many troopers, however, are not thinking of the public or about safety.
They are thinking about themselves.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts reported Monday that dozens of troopers have submitted their resignation papers as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate.
The union had gone to court hoping to block Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that roughly 44,000 state workers, including troopers, show proof of vaccination by Oct. 17 or risk losing their jobs.
About 20% of the state police force is unvaccinated, and those troopers wanted an exemption from the rule with a requirement instead to wear a mask and get tested for COVID-19 weekly. This is the standard some local police departments maintain, the union had argued, and unvaccinated troopers would rather work there than get a shot. The vaccine mandate should be subject to negotiation, the union also said.
However, a Suffolk County Superior Court judge shot down the request, saying unvaccinated troopers were putting their interest above those of the public they are sworn to serve.
“The public interest is, unquestionably, best-served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus,” Judge Jackie Cowen wrote, noting the evidence showing that unvaccinated individuals are more likely to spread and face complications from COVID-19.
“Suspending the deadline for Union members to obtain full vaccination would be against the public interest which the defendants are charged with protecting,” Cowen wrote, “and cause more harm to the Commonwealth than is caused to the Union by the denial of such relief.”
We agree. All scientific evidence shows that vaccines are the best way of preventing the spread and minimizing the effects of the virus which has claimed nearly 700,000 American lives over the past 18 months.
Four out of five state police union members must believe that because that’s how many are vaccinated. So do local public safety unions, according to a poll taken by The Sun Chronicle last month.
However, dozens of troopers would rather give up their badges than join the 184 million Americans who have been vaccinated and are now better protected than they would be with masking and weekly testing.
The state police union’s efforts speak volumes about the way politics and misinformation have corrupted much of the public’s perceptions about vaccines, leading to the further spread of a virus that has needlessly haunted for a year and a half, not only claiming lives but damaging our economy and hampering the education of our children.
We are also cynical about the union’s contention that the vaccine mandate is subject to negotiation. Is the union’s real intention to extract more money or benefits out of having the remaining troopers get shots?
Gov. Baker put the mandate in simple terms: “I want people who are face to face with public folks who work for the commonwealth to be comfortable in knowing that those folks are vaccinated.”
You would think the state’s top public safety officers would feel the same way, but many apparently would prefer to abandon their posts than do what they have pledged to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.