If Martin Luther King Jr. could return today, a half century since his death, would he view the current state of race relations in America with despair or hope?
Would he lament the continued evidence of institutional racism in the life of the nation, the repeated incidents of police misconduct towards people of color, the ongoing disparity of income between white and black communities?
What would he make of the nation’s chief executive who consistently uses racially charged language — to great applause from his supporters — but who seems unaware of its impact and proclaims himself “the least racist person you have ever met?”
Would he see the #BlackLivesMatter movement and its implacable foes on the alt-right as the end of his plea for reconciliation between the races? Would he come to believe America could never escape its deeply scaring history of slavery?
Or would he have found hope in a newly assertive generation of young African American people who have pressed for a change in national attitudes about race and class, not as a gift of the white majority but as a matter of right?
Would he have hailed the progress in attitudes that saw the last vestiges of legal “Jim Crow” expunged from the nations law books in the years after his death? Would he have looked with pride on the number of men and women of color in state legislatures and the Congress and the election of the nation’s first African American president?
We think it would be the latter.
As a Christian and a preacher, Dr. King would have had to reject despair. As an American he held out hope that the nation, whatever its failings and faults, could “rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed.”
It’s sometimes forgotten that King, in his most famous speech, linked his own dream to the American Dream — the notion that people, wherever they came from and whatever their heritage, had a stake in building a society that promised equal opportunity, equal justice and equal rights.
It’s still a dream worth pursuing.
Residents in Attleboro and Norton will celebrate following that dream with ceremonies marking the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro is planning two events Monday to commemorate the slain civil rights leader’s birthday.
The 33rd annual celebration at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St., will begin at 1 p.m., and an interfaith service is set for 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 1 Power St.’ off Route 123 in Norton. Both are open to the public.
The theme for this year’s ceremonies is “Breaking Through Bias: Accepting Our Differences.”
