Ever since 1921, young student-athletes from Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools have been squaring off on Thanksgiving mornings to play football.
Often the field has been so muddy fans can’t read the players’ numbers by the game’s end. Sometimes, it’s so cold that spectators have needed to drape a blanket over their bundled bodies and sip hot chocolate to stay warm.
For the last 99 years, fall has unofficially ended when the Blue Bombardiers faced the Red Rocketeers on the gridiron.
For these two schools, winning a league title is important. Earning a Super Bowl victory will be remembered forever.
But holding aloft the Hilda Trophy — ah, that’s really worth celebrating.
Like everything else since March, however, the coronavirus pandemic has won out over high school football and that Thanksgiving Day tradition.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board of directors Wednesday said it will only allow what are deemed to be low- and moderate-risk sports this fall. Golf, cross country, field hockey, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball are on that list, but football and cheerleading are not.
As a result, an activity that is as much a part of New England autumns as falling maple leaves and a bite of a crisp McIntosh apple will disappear from the landscape, at least for the coming season.
Gone are training camps in sweltering August heat.
Gone is the excitement of that first game, played just after Labor Day as students return to classes from their summer vacation.
Gone are the games, once played entirely on Saturday afternoons (except for Thanksgiving), and now held under bright lights on Friday nights, adding drama to the event and making them a true communal experience.
Gone, at least for 2020, are the local Thanksgiving rivalries: Foxboro vs. Mansfield, King Philip vs. Franklin, Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Seekonk, all of which have been contested for more than half a century.
And gone, sadly, will be the 100th Turkey Day meeting between Attleboro and North Attleboro.
The series began in 1921, not long after America celebrated its victory in World War I, continued through World War II and endured even after the 9/11 attacks. But there will not be an Attleboro-North game in 2020.
There is hope football, cheerleading and other “higher-risk” sports can be played later in the school year in a fourth “floating season.” The time frame for that would be Feb. 22-April 25.
The MIAA, like all in leadership positions in Massachusetts, have been following the data to open up sports that appear safe while shutting down activities deemed at higher risk to COVID-19.
The association is playing it smart by preparing to pivot, depending on which way the key virus criteria are trending.
We commend the MIAA for making the health of players, coaches, staff and the entire community the top priority.
But, like everything this spring, everything this summer, it appears fall will be vastly different this year.
And at least part of the reason for that is because the coronavirus has won out over football.
