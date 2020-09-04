On June 17, 1825, the Marquis de Lafayette, in the midst of a 14-month tour of the United States commemorating the 50th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War, officiated at the ceremony dedicating the cornerstone to the Bunker Hill Monument.
Also on the stage that day was the famed orator Daniel Webster, as well as the ceremony’s chaplain, the Rev. Joseph Thaxter, who was wounded in the famed Boston battle exactly a half century earlier.
On his way back to New York, Lafayette, the legendary French war hero, stayed at what was then known as the Everett Inn.
That establishment is now known as the Lafayette House in Foxboro.
Like many New England inns, George Washington is also said to have stayed at the Lafayette House. Benjamin Franklin as well.
And here’s a famous name from the not so distant past who was known to have frequented the Lafayette House: Ted Williams.
When the Hall of Fame slugger first came up to the Boston Red Sox in 1939, he stayed at the Red Fox Motel, just across Route 1 from the Lafayette House. Williams became friendly with a state trooper from the nearby barracks, and they would sometimes ride up to Fenway Park together.
And they would also visit the Lafayette House. They liked it because it was quiet and because the staff would treat the Splendid Splinter to extra slabs of meat.
If a business has been around since 1784 — especially a business that welcomed thousands and thousands of guests over more than two centuries — it’s bound to collect stories like these.
And that’s one of the many reasons why it’s so sad to see the Lafayette House apparently heading for the wrecking ball.
The Foxboro Historical Commission this week gave its permission for the landmark structure to be demolished. The commission said very little of the original structure of historic significance remains, and what has survived has changed drastically over the years.
The inn was built 246 years ago by Aaron Everett, a member of a prominent Foxboro family, as a stagecoach tavern on the old Boston and Norfolk Turnpike that connected to the better-known Boston Post Road.
In 1830 there were 36 stages running regularly over the turnpike, 18 each way. By then, the Lafayette complex had expanded to include a pair of large barns, each 100 feet long, on the other side of the turnpike. Coaches were parked there during the winter while the stagecoach company’s sleighs were stored in the summer.
In the 20th century, the Lafayette House became one of the area’s most well-known fine dining establishments.
But the restaurant has been on the decline in recent years as casual dining in chain restaurants has grown in popularity. Many of those restaurants are just a short distance away at Patriot Place, the expansive shopping complex surrounding Gillette Stadium.
The death knell for the Lafayette House was the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant was closed when the state shut down dining in March, and its doors have been locked ever since.
“That building has been there a long, long time and I’m very sorry to see it go,” Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan said this week.
So are we, and so are diners, historic preservationists and all of Foxboro.
Au revoir, Lafayette.
