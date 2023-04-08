What an exciting place Attleboro must have been in the early part of the 20th century.
A giant sign greeted travelers entering its downtown, proclaiming Attleboro to be “The Jewelry Capital of the World.”
Capron Park, the community’s crown jewel and a regional attraction, was dedicated 1901.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, a cornerstone of the community and still its leading employer, was incorporated in September 1913.
After exceeding 17,000 in population, the Town of Attleborough became the City of Attleboro in June 1914. A short time later, voters elected their first mayor, Harold Sweet.
It’s not surprising then that the wives of some of the bustling city’s leading citizens gathered less than a decade later to establish what is now the Attleboro Arts Museum.
The city by then possessed a strong industrial base with plenty of nearby housing for workers. It had space for recreation and relaxation, a place to care for the sick and a new streamlined government.
But it needed to display the work of its artists and its centuries of history, its founders decided.
As today’s front-page profile explains, the museum has undergone name changes and moved around the city. It began in the downtown Bronson Building, the city’s tallest structure at the time, to the courthouse to the Casino at Capron Park, an ideal spot for artists and students to sketch the landscaped grounds.
The museum outgrew the Casino’s 800 square feet, however, and when the former London’s Department Store was taken by the city in 1994, it became the perfect place to present local artists’ creations. The museum boasts that the 22,000 square feet of space offers one of the largest gallery spaces between Boston and Providence.
A 2006 rebranding led to the current name and logo as well as a shift in mission to all forms of culture, including the performing arts.
We appreciate how the museum is closely intertwined with many city events including the Winter Night Festival, the Expo for the Senses and The Big Read and poetry slam that takes place at the library each year.
The museum’s annual flower shower has become not only its leading fundraiser but its most popular event and a sure sign that a dreary winter is nearing an end.
Hundreds of local artists have gotten their start thanks to the training they received from the museum.
We salute the museum’s board of directors and Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett for presenting at least eight exhibitions a year while never charging admission.
“The Attleboro Arts Museum has evolved from its modest, grassroots beginnings, into an impressive, robust and dynamic arts organization, serving as a cultural anchor for the revitalization of the City of Attleboro,” the museum says on its website.
We agree and wish the Attleboro Arts Museum another century of success.