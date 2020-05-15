Let’s say you have two decks of cards, a red one and a blue one.
Let’s shuffle those cards thoroughly, the red mixing with the blue. Then, we’re going to blindfold you and ask you to pull out the seven of clubs from the red deck.
What are your odds of getting that card?
One is 104 — roughly the same as living in the Attleboro area and getting the coronavirus.
We’re making this point today not to minimize the very serious risk this scourge presents to society, especially its most vulnerable members. Nor are we suggesting, in the least, that guidelines for social distancing in public should be relaxed.
In addition, testing positive for a disease has little to do with the luck involved in playing cards. Avoiding risk is far more important.
But numbers can sometimes speak more clearly than words.
Today, we offer some numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic that we hope can bring some clarity to the spread of the disease and relieve some anxiety.
We also hope it will reinforce a point made here before: That considerably more resources must be allocated to preventing the coronavirus from entering long-term care facilities, where the majority of deaths from this devastating disease have occurred.
In reviewing the numbers, let’s start with the area’s population. The 2010 Census reported that the population of the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle was 187,161. Figuring on just a slight increase over the past decade, we’ll put it at 195,000 now.
As of mid-week, there were about 1,500 positive cases of coronavirus in these 10 communities or almost 0.8 percent of the population. Put another way, that’s one case for every 125 people — less than the card example above.
Also as of mid-week, about 100 area residents had died from the virus. That’s 0.05 percent of the population or one for every 2,000 persons.
Now, let’s assume the number of nursing home deaths locally is roughly the same as the state: 60 percent. That means the number of non-nursing home deaths in the area is 0.02 percent or one for every 5,000 persons.
While the number of positive cases and deaths will surely increase, the latest figures indicate we may be past the pandemic’s peak.
The numbers across Massachusetts are not quite so good, which makes it understandable that Gov. Charlie Baker and big city leaders such as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have been urging caution in reopening the state.
About 1.2 percent of Massachusetts residents has been diagnosed with the disease.
Coronavirus has claimed .08 percent of the state’s population so far. Deaths from victims not in a nursing home are .03 percent of the population.
This is still far too many. We urge the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear masks in public, to protect yourself and others and to minimize any recurrence of the virus.
However, we should also keep some perspective on how widespread the virus is.
Provided we adhere to guidelines, it will infect a fairly small percentage of the population and will fatally strike an even smaller number.
As the numbers indicate, we should concentrate our efforts now and in the future on keeping this lethal disease out of our nursing homes.
The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on these facilities, starting with a nursing home in Washington state. In Massachusetts, we have seen more than 80 die in a Holyoke nursing home; in a Medford nursing home, the disease claimed one in five residents.
Those are chilling numbers. As a society, we owe a much better effort to those vulnerable citizens.
