“Citius, Altius, Fortius”
To that motto that’s inscribed on every Olympic award we might also add “more contentious, more problematic, more infectious.”
The spectacle of the Olympics now unfolding in Tokyo is always dramatic and engaging. But this year the games — already postponed due to fears about the coronavirus — seem to have added a new event, catastrophe.
First, even before the games began, the poobahs who control the make up of the teams were engaging in their usual opaque and infuriating rule applications.
A champion American sprinter was denied the chance to represent her country after testing positive for marijuana use. How pot, which was legal where the athlete allegedly used it, could be considered a performance-enhancing substance was not made clear. Was it because it would have made the runner too mellow? We don’t know.
Then, as the athletes began to arrive in Japan, we saw individuals testing positive for the virus — even those vaccinated — and being forced to quarantine. Some of them may still be able to compete and some may miss out on events for which they have trained their entire lives. How did this happen. We don’t know.
The person who designed the opening ceremony — that combination of Vegas showmanship and flag-waving nationalism — was abruptly booted from his post after it came to light that he had made a Holocaust joke during an ill-conceived “comedy” routine many years ago. How did that go unnoticed since the 1980s (and how does one go from stand-up to choreographing the opening ceremony)? We don’t … well, you get the picture.
And, just for good measure, there’s a typhoon forming off the eastern coast of the Japanese home islands that could impact the games. Hope those Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms include some rain gear, kids.
This is not, of course, the first Olympics that has been riddled with controversy. Ever since the games were revived in 1896 — during which an American won the first gold medal ever awarded — idealism and sportsmanship have collided with nationalism and commercialism.
It would be hard to find a more fraught Olympics than the 1936 games — the so-called “Nazi Olympics” in Berlin — that saw the triumphs of the legendary Jesse Owens but also served to glorify Hitler’s regime.
Several local athletes and coaches with connections to the area will be competing over the next few days — as outlined in our front page story today by Sun Chronicle correspondent Jordyn Forte — and we wish all of them the very best and that they will come home safely and covered in glory.
But that doesn’t change the fact that the games and the organizations that run them desperately need reform — greater transparency, greater respect for the athletes, a more modern outlook on the rules.
Then we can get back to the goals of “Swifter, Higher, Stronger.”
