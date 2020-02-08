For the balance of humanity’s existence on this planet, most people died where they were born and lived — at home.
If they were fortunate, their lives drew to a close surrounded by a loving family and the comfort of religious rites, which, in Christendom, for centuries included prayers, a final anointing and the assurance that they were passing from this life to the next in a state of grace.
This was known as “a good death.”
It’s only in the past few generations that advances in medical science have meant that many people — in Western countries, at least — died in a hospital setting amidst aggressive attempts to extend life for as long as possible — sometimes to the detriment of the patient’s dignity, comfort and quality of life.
The very idea of slipping away quietly, peacefully fell out of fashion.
Poet Dylan Thomas told us,
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
But our collective denial of the reality of death, and the need to deal with it in a humane way, may be changing
According to researchers, the number of deaths at home due to natural causes increased from 23.8 percent in 2003 to 30.7 percent in 2017, while those at hospice facilities went from 0.2 percent to 8.3 percent.
During the same time period, deaths at hospitals dropped from 39.7 percent to 29.8 percent. The percentage of deaths at nursing facilities also decreased, from 23.6 percent to 20.8 percent.
As staff writer Jim Hand reports in his front page story in today’s Weekend Edition, hospice and palliative care, which seek to keep terminally ill patients comfortable and in a home-like setting, are becoming the choices of more and more families.
For many elderly, particularly those suffering from dementia, a hospital with its bright lights, sounding alarms and constant activity can be disorienting and even frightening.
How, it is reasonable to ask, does that serve the interest of such patients and their families?
Surveys of elderly people, as Hand reports, show they are most concerned with maintaining their independence, not becoming a burden, managing pain and prolonging their life — in that order.
As more and more of us live to advanced ages, more families will face the questions of how to deal with the problems associated with that otherwise happy outcome.
The fact that options for those families can be found with the help of the Community Visiting Nurse Association of Attleboro and Sturdy Memorial Hospital is what our ancestors would have called a blessing.
And a way to a good death.
