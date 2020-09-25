On Oct. 6, the public gets its say on Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s sweeping environmental proposal.
We think there’s a lot to talk about.
Heroux has proposed an ordinance which would ban Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic water bottles, muro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic straws. It would even ban the release of balloons into the air.
The proposal is certainly well intentioned. As the mayor said, the materials pollute waterways, injure or kill wildlife, create greenhouse gases in their production, litter the streets and in some cases are harmful to humans. The insecticides containing neonicotinoids kill bees, which are crucial for pollination, he added.
“This Environmental Protection and Prevention ordinance is designed to make Attleboro a cleaner, greener, healthier place for this generation and generations to come,” Heroux said in his proposal. “This ordinance makes a statement that Attleboro is serious about doing its share to protect the environment.”
But is it practical? We have strong doubts about that, especially at the local level.
At the hearing, which the city council will conduct via Zoom, we expect business owners will say the ordinance will make it difficult, if not impossible, to operate in the city.
Single-use water bottles, for instance, have been ubiquitous in America for decades. Banning them from a small Massachusetts city seems an impossible task.
The restaurant industry, already decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, will undoubtedly face great difficulty meeting the restrictions on food containers.
Plastic shot bottles — better know as “nips” — are a key item at liquor stores, and Attleboro’s alcohol retailers will no doubt feel at a disadvantage if they can’t sell them.
And are there really that many balloons destroying the environment?
Such a widespread proposal seems out of place at a local level. There are, in fact, at least four bills in the Massachusetts Legislature which would do much of what Heroux is proposing.
The state has gone through this before as various cities and towns enacted smoke bans or restrictions on the sale of tobacco products to teens, creating a hodgepodge of regulations that make it difficult for business owners.
In short, having 351 municipalities enact 351 different health bans or environmental protections is not effective public policy.
We commend the mayor for his good intentions, but we don’t see any practical way this ordinance can be put into effect in Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.