Vaccinated Americans have been given the green light to celebrate Thanksgiving in person with friends and family this year.
That’s so much better than a year ago when longtime traditional family meals were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 also put a temporary halt to another great local tradition: high school football rivalry games on Thanksgiving Day.
After being wiped out by the pandemic, the 2020 Massachusetts fall high school sports season was shifted and shortened to late winter and early spring.
While it was the best way to allow seniors to finish their high school careers, it was odd to see, for instance, budding trees in the backdrop of the fields instead of the vibrant foliage of the fall. Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools still staged their 100th annual rivalry game — the series began in 1921, among the oldest in the state — but it was on an unseasonably warm April day in front of limited spectators, not a standing-room-only crowd on a chilly to downright bitterly cold morning, the type that usually characterizes Thanksgiving football.
That changes Thursday. The forecast calls for a beautiful late November day, perfect for not only the competition but the spectators. They are allowed back in the stands this season, and we encourage a large but responsible turnout.
Thanksgiving football is more than just a game, though the participants will certainly carry the memories for years.
More importantly, the holiday game is a community event, an opportunity for friends and relatives — especially those who may have moved away from the area and are just visiting for the weekend — to gather, to connect.
In years past, it was a chance for college students fresh out of high school to catch up with friends. A chance for parents to bring their young children and teach them about hometown holiday traditions. A chance for grandparents to look around and see how much has changed, and how much of their past endures.
This year may be even more special. This may be the first opportunity for friends and relatives to meet face-to-face — not through social media or text or even phone calls — in the long 20 months since this health crisis began.
A lot has changed. Many of our lives have shifted directions since much of what was once normal shut down in March 2020. We may have moved, changed jobs, said goodbyes to loved ones. There are stories to tell, both sad and uplifting.
Again, we urge spectators to be responsible. But this Thanksgiving may be as memorable for the people circling the gridiron as the players competing on it.
