Some area police departments are arming themselves with the latest law enforcement tools.
We’re not talking computers in cruisers, high-powered guns or tasers.
We’re talking body cameras.
Police in Foxboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk have been awarded a combined nearly $200,000 in state grants to equip officers with body cameras. Just 10% of the state’s municipal police departments now use body cameras, but a poll by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association found that 75% are interested. These include many local communities.
This is absolutely the right way to go. As some local chiefs say, this 21st-century tool enhances police transparency and accountability, helps win more convictions and decreases frivolous complaints against officers.
“This is the future of policing,” Foxboro Chief Michael Grace told veteran Sun Chronicle police reporter David Linton. “This isn’t a trend.”
Since the start of this century, the ubiquitous presence of phone cameras has changed life.
Imagine if a bystander had not recorded former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of suspect George Floyd for nearly 10 minutes, squeezing the life out of him. There is little chance Chauvin would have been convicted of murder without visual evidence, and as we can see from that painful video, what a horrible miscarriage of justice that would have been.
Just as important, body cameras can show acts of police heroism or abuse against an officer by belligerent citizens.
“Citizens often change their behavior when they are informed they are being recorded,” Grace said. “Hopefully this would prevent situations from escalating.”
Recent research by the University of Chicago Crime Lab and the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Policing concluded that the high expense of equipment and storage of data can be offset by a reduction in citizen complaints and averted use-of-force incidents.
Complaints against police dropped by 17% and the use of force by police fell by nearly 10%, according to the report.
A National Police Foundation study found that officers equipped with body cameras have fewer complaints filed against them. The devices also increase the rate of guilty pleas, convictions and case clearances, the study found.
As with any technology advancement, rules are needed, especially involving when cameras should be turned on and who should have access to the recordings and under what conditions.
The devices also could easily be used to invade citizens’ privacy.
Still, we salute police in Foxboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk for securing more advanced law enforcement tools and urge other local departments to do the same.