Don’t be dismayed by the current apparent dispute between the Baker administration and the leaders of the Legislature over the fate of a law proposed to ease the impact of climate change with a series of steps to cut carbon emissions, among other measures.
The law was passed by the Legislature by overwhelming margins, but vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker in the waning hours of the last legislative session — meaning lawmakers didn’t get the chance to override the veto.
In his veto message, Republican Baker criticized the possible costs of some aspects of the proposed law.
Democratic leaders in the Legislature leaders shot back that this was a shocking abdication of responsibility on the governor’s part.
But take a deep breath — of clean fresh air if you can — and realize that, in this case, both sides do really want the same thing and have set slightly different courses on how to reach that destination.
Both the Legislature and the Baker administration have made it clear that their ultimate goal is ending the use of fossil fuels for heating and transportation within the foreseeable future, a goal that will be key to mitigating the impact of climate change on residents of the Commonwealth.
The goals are ambitious and meeting them will not be without initial costs as today’s front page story on the issue makes clear. But gradually, the state will transform the way its residents use and think about energy.
That’s not new. In fact, it’s part of a commitment Baker made to tackle climate change in his annual State of the Commonwealth last January.
The Baker administration’s own proposal makes it clear that this is not a fight between it and the General Court.
The 52-page report, available for review and comment online at www.mass.gov/2030CECP until Feb. 22, says: “The strategies to achieve emissions reductions in the 2020s necessitate influencing millions of smaller transitions over the next 10 years. It will take action at all levels of government and in all sectors of the economy. With a long track record of passing significant climate legislation, the Massachusetts Legislature has and will continue to play a critical role in the Commonwealth’s ability to achieve ... mandated emissions reductions.”
How likely is it that Massachusetts will achieve these goals?
Its prospects are improved considerably by the fact that the new administration in Washington is not actively hostile to the idea of fighting climate change and does not believe that efforts to confront one of the key issues of our time are the result of a “hoax” by foreign powers wishing to undermine our economy.
The fact that the Biden administration is taking the issue seriously — rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, to cite just one example — should bode well for the efforts of this state and others to take bold action.
Once the fighting over the current legislation is over, the real work can begin.
