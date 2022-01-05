Robin McDonald has spent a lifetime serving the YMCA.
After working as the second-in-command at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro, McDonald joined the national YMCA.
And since 2008, she has served as the CEO of the Attleboro YMCA, the first woman in that role.
During her tenure, she has made what was already a great institution even better.
The Attleboro Y was founded in October 1867 when a group of 11 men, led by some local pastors, gathered in a room inside the Methodist Church on North Main Street.
Like their predecessors in London, Boston and other cities, these men established a local chapter of the Young Men’s Christian Association in response to the changes occurring within their community.
At that time, the pressing needs were helping servicemen returning from the Civil War as well as bringing fitness and discipline to boys. Now, the Attleboro Y’s mission includes improving the lives of homeless families and providing both wellness and social programs for youth and adults with developmental and physical challenges.
And McDonald has been leading the charge in the organization’s evolution to its dual role as social service agency and family activity center.
During her time at the Attleboro YMCA, McDonald helped the 155-year-old non-profit organization to rebound from financial distress, double its membership, raise its endowment to $9 million and drive the its annual campaign from $85,000 in 2008 to more than $640,000 in 2019.
One of McDonald’s priorities has been in building partnerships with other community organizations to help with residents’ most pressing needs.
This proved critical when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Working with other community organizations, McDonald helped launch the Stronger Together Fund, which raised more than $500,000 to support the work of 26 local non-profits through the 2020 statewide shutdown. McDonald led the way as the Y responded to the community’s most pressing pandemic needs, including food insecurity and emergency child care.
McDonald’s outstanding career with the YMCA concluded at the end of the year when she retired. McDonald is succeeded by Courtney Harrness, who took over as of Monday.
Harrness comes to the Y from THE BASE, a Roxbury-based nonprofit where he served as development director.
Harrness also served as the senior executive director and special projects manager for the Twin Cities YMCA and worked in leadership roles at the YMCA of Greater Boston and the Springfield YMCA.
Harrness can be assured that he takes over an organization far stronger than when it was founded nearly 156 years ago — and stronger than it was in 2008.
And we urge residents to join us in thanking McDonald for her service and for making the Attleboro Y a cornerstone of the community.
