The award-winning television series “Breaking Bad” was set and filmed in Albuquerque, N.M.
But it seems like Walter White has moved into the Attleboro area.
And that’s a scary thought.
Last weekend’s explosion in a Norton apartment that police allege was being used as a methamphetamine lab and that took the life of one man is just the latest example of criminals using the cover of the suburbs to carry out their deeds.
In January, investigators raided a North Attleboro home that was allegedly being used as a “clandestine methamphetamine lab” and arrested two people who lived there, state police said.
Earlier this month, police say they broke up an international steroid ring being operated out of a North Attleboro home. Four people were arrested.
The alleged ringleader had individuals working under him “cook” the steroids into liquid form, repackaging and rebranding the drugs before shipping them to customers by mail. Prosecutors allege that proceeds were laundered into vehicles and properties, with members of the ring paid in cash and cryptocurrency.
But the Norton incident has to be the scariest and most troubling for local residents. The man who died had reportedly pleaded guilty in Barnstable Superior Court to methamphetamine possession in 2016. He was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
Not only did the alleged meth lab endanger the other occupant of the apartment and their neighbors, it sends a signal that the drug’s presence is growing in the Northeast, which is already struggling with an opioid abuse crisis.
The illegal stimulant has already caused an abuse epidemic in the West and Midwest.
Meth is a body-revving stimulant like cocaine, but its effects last longer and can be at least as addictive. Those who fall into its clutches suffer persistent physical and mental damage, and face huge hurdles if they want to break free of it.
Meth has become more available and less expensive in New England, and it is often used in combination with other drugs. Experts aren’t sure why it arrived here later than other regions.
Anyone who has seen “Breaking Bad” knows how scary a meth crisis can be.
The series tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher struggling with both a midlife crisis and a recent diagnosis of stage-3 lung cancer. White turns to a life of crime by producing and selling meth to secure his family’s financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld.
The title comes from a Southern colloquialism, which means to turn to a life of immorality or crime. Series creator Vince Gilligan characterized the series as showing White’s transformation from a soft-spoken “Mr. Chips” into “Scarface.”
As last weekend’s event proves, no one wants to live near “Scarface.” Or Walter White.
