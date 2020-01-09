In the TV series, “Adam Ruins Everything,” the eponymous host points out annoying facts about everyday subjects. It’s supposed to be good for a laugh.
In the real world, however, we leave it to the internet to ruin thievery. It’s seldom funny.
Take for example one recent holiday feel-good story out of Attleboro High School about a popular custodian, a kind-hearted student and a pair of boots.
The story, first reported by The Sun Chronicle, told how a group of AHS students got together to buy a new pair of Timberland work boots for Antonio “Tony” Coelho.
Coelho had evidently mentioned to senior Jack Sweeney that his old boondockers were getting kind of down at the heels and he could use a new pair for Christmas.
The boots, which cost $100, were given to the 25-year veteran custodian because, Sweeney said, he admires Coelho for his positive attitude and the work he does for AHS.
The story, and a video showing a delighted Coelho lacing up his new kicks, went viral and also made the news broadcasts of several local TV stations.
In dark times, it was the kind of story that made everybody happy. Well, not everybody.
Enter the buzzkillers of the internet, some of whom logged on to local social media, including the Everything Attleboro page on Facebook, to huffily ask, don’t these kids know that there’s a rule that prohibits giving gifts worth more than $50 to public employees? For shame!
There’s one problem with that principled stance against fiscal malfeasance, however. It’s dead wrong.
Superintendent of Schools David Sawyer pointed out to The Sun Chronicle that rule does not apply to Coelho because the students were not in a position to get any kind of favorable treatment from him.
AHS Principal Bill Runey said it would be different if the recipient was a teacher and a gift might influence a student’s grade.
“There are rules about gifts to public employees under the state’s ethics statute, but they don’t pertain to this situation because the students do not stand to gain a benefit from the gift,” Sawyer said.
What do the critics think Coelho is going to do because of the boots? Polish the floors in front of the students’ lockers harder? Fix a leaky pipe faster?
The boots were not a bribe, they were a gesture of kindness and gratitude, something the self-appointed experts of the internet find hard to fathom.
But even now, the story has a happy ending, well, happier than you might expect. Coelho has donated the boots to someone who needs them even more.
In a statement released by the school, Coelho said: “I am deeply touched by what Jack Sweeney and the other students did on my behalf and am very happy that they support my decision to donate the boots to someone who needs them.
We can all share in making someone’s life a little better at this time of year.”
We’d like to see those sentiments go viral.
