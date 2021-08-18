The fact that one of the city’s oldest businesses — and a large employer — qualified for a substantial government grant might be a source of civic pride.
Instead, it’s become a point of controversy in Attleboro.
Morin’s Inc., best known for the diner that has served hungry working people and been a mecca for politicians for over a century, was one of only five businesses in the state — and only 168 in the country — to qualify for the maximum amount under the federal government’s Restaurant Revitalization Program: $10 million.
How, some have asked, could a business best known for its iconic “Charlieburger” and for being featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” qualify for such a sum?
Government waste, some claimed; bureaucratic bungling said some; where’s the accountability? asked others.
You can disagree with the intent of the controversial program to bail out the restaurant industry after it was hit hard by the pandemic. Many in the business complained that the funds were parceled out unevenly. (There were thousands more applicants than there was funding to go around.) Some grants were rescinded after some white businessmen sued over the program’s provision to give preference to minority- and women-owned concerns.
The program ended last month with a special helping of hard feelings all around.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Morin’s representatives were reluctant to speak about their good fortune when The Sun Chronicle called about a story on local recipients.
Morin’s was only one of more than 40 local food service industries to qualify for the grants distributed by the Small Business Administration and part of the American Rescue Plan authorized by Congress. Most of those were or smaller sums, to be sure.
But some of the confusion may stem from the fact that when people hear the name Morin’s they think only of the diner — officially Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill — that’s been a part of the downtown Attleboro scene since before World War I. That’s not surprising. It’s been a tradition for many families and the go-to venue for every state and local candidate who wants to do a meet-and-greet in the city. It’s also been a first job for many local teens who earned their first paychecks carrying cups of coffee or French meat pies.
In fact, as Russell Morin, treasurer of the company and part of the latest generation to run the family-owned business, explained in a recent letter to the editor, Morin’s Inc. had been a $20 million-a-year company with 400 employees before the pandemic. It included not only the namesake diner but a large and well-known catering business with offices in Attleboro and Newport, R.I.
As he explained, “During 2020 the company lost $4 million,” he wrote, adding it may face additional losses this year as it tries to keep prices down.
“We made the decision to do whatever we could to keep business going. We took on business that was unprofitable, paid our employees’ health insurances fully, kept their benefits going, and provided meals and groceries at cost.
For our venues we supported their lease payments and fundraisers, we allowed any 2020 bride a full refund and rescheduled and planned any brides that wanted to move,” he wrote.
To obtain the grant, Morin’s, and the other local restaurants, had to fill out lengthy applications disclosing information about profits, employees, taxes and other information. And the grants can only be used for specific COVID-related expenses. So, yes, there will be accountability.
But for now Morin’s, and Attleboro, should take the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.