It was just a bit under a year ago (Easter came late last year) that we surveyed an economic, political and religious landscape scarred by the effects of a worldwide pandemic.
Locally, residents were beginning to get used to a life lived in lockdown, to standing six-feet apart at the supermarket, and to shortages of toilet paper.
We were also learning words like “comorbidity” and “social distancing” and “Zoom.”
At the time, it seemed difficult to find much that was positive in what had always been a season of hope and renewal.
For our front page story on that Easter weekend, Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly turned to religious leaders to help provide some insight and perhaps solace in those dark times.
And we looked to the Old Testament Book of Job.
In that scripture, God is depicted as allowing a just and blameless man to endure terrible trials as part of a cosmic bet, a literary device that has The Almighty making a sort of “gentleman’s wager” with Satan, to see if Job will lose his faith. In the end, after awful tribulations, Job remains steadfast but can’t help but ask God “why?”
The answer — which will satisfy some of the faithful, mystify others and anger a few — is that it’s essentially unknowable. As the Old Testament prophets say elsewhere, “his ways are not our ways,” and we are asked to have faith.
Well, for the faithful as well as the skeptic, this is a very different Easter.
Not only will churches be welcoming back at least parts of their congregations, but families — at least the fully vaccinated ones — may be able to gather for the holiday for a meal. And grandparents in nursing homes will be able to see at least a selection of their loved ones once again.
In the wider world, we know that science is bringing us new tools to fight the pandemic and, at least in our own backyard, we have government that is trying — not always with perfect success — to strike a balance between prudence and optimism.
Many of us are back at work, with the prospect of more to come — if traffic on Interstate 95 is any measure.
Soon, our school-age children will be back in their classrooms full time, engaged in the business of learning — although we hope not just preparing for the MCAS exam. And, to be fair, the state’s education authorities seem to be coming around the notion that high-stakes, standardized testing is a stressor young students don’t need this year.
And, just over the horizon, so close we can almost touch it, is that “new normal” we’ve been talking about for a year, whatever it may finally be in reality. Perhaps we’ll even be traveling once more, while wearing masks per the CDC.
This year, the faith leaders we contacted to for our front page story in advance of Easter Sunday were able to speak of things like hope and renewal.
It’s still a suffering, struggling, pandemic-battered world we survey this Easter. But it’s good we have faith.
Happy Easter.
