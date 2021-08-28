What should a high school look like?
In the past, builders of these centers of learning have veered between the aspirational and the utilitarian.
Starting with the Industrial Revolution, public high schools tended to resemble the factories in which they were supposedly preparing their graduates to work. Rows of regimented desks, bolted to the hard wooden floors, with a teacher (the boss) located at the front of the classroom represented an assembly line model of instruction.
Some communities — particularly the more affluent ones — rejected that particular optic, however. Their school buildings modeled marble Greek temples or red brick crenelated castles, aiming their students at the ideal of knowledge for its own sake.
In the years after World War II, when many communities saw school building spike as they tried to cope with the influx of the baby boomers — when they were still basically babies — they tended to take a more unadorned route. Most of the schools erected in that era — which are now coming to the end of their useful lives 70 or so years on — tend to resemble slightly downmarket shopping malls; perfectly suited to their purpose but without much inside or out to inspire their occupants or outside observers.
French architect Le Corbusier wrote in the 1920s that a house was “a machine for living in.” While he meant that as a rejection of ostentatious decoration of earlier centuries, it also leads to the idea that a school should be “a machine for learning in.”
But learning what, and learning how?
Modern education no longer tries to regiment students to all learn in the same way and the same pace, punishing those who “color outside the lines.”
Subjects that were thought essential a generation ago (home economics, anyone?) have been supplanted by those — computer science, robotics — that were not even a concept when those schools were built.
The new Attleboro High School, the subject of this weekend’s front page story, recognizes this seismic change in education. Designed with input from architects, builders, teachers, students, community leaders and ordinary citizens, the $260 million complex, due to welcome its first students a year from now, is both visually striking and educationally adaptable.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes points out — and photo editor Mark Stockwell documents visually — the building encompasses the need for security along with flexibility and a visual impact that will make it an important part of the community and a welcoming place for city events for years to come.
It’s also on time and on budget, officials say.
We know what Attleboro’s new high school looks like. It looks like the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.