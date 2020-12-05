The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our daily lives. From how we earn our daily bread to how we shop for it, from how we interact with family and friends to how we try to take a break from the stresses of daily life with sports and games, nothing is as it was just nine short months ago.
But nowhere has the upheaval been as pronounced as in our schools.
What had been an annual rite of passage — marking major milestones in the lives of young people and their parents — has become a strange amalgam of high-technology and low-grade fears of contamination.
This past June, high schools struggled to bring some sense of normalcy to commencement exercises and, in most cases, managed to give the grads their moments in the sun, even if it involved socially-distanced family groups on football fields or drive-through graduations that may have resembled a trip to a fast-food restaurant more than an academic ritual.
The return to school in the fall — an occasion for anxiety in the best of times — was even more fraught this year.
That became especially true when so many school systems — public and private — chose different paths to reopening. And so many groups — parents, unions and administrators — had different concerns and often conflicting agendas when it came to jump-starting education once again.
Given what many saw as delays and lack of clarity in the guidance from the state, the fact learning began in the fall in any form is something of a small miracle.
Not that it’s all gone smoothly.
Some schools that started out with full in-person learning have had to revert to some hybrid form of remote education. Schools with more resources have been able to keep youngsters more up to speed than others. And some have seen the best laid plans undone by someone who was careless or heedless.
Inevitably, some have turned this into a competition.
The area’s Catholic parochial schools and Bishop Feehan High School have fared better than their public counterparts so far. But even their staunchest advocates are not claiming divine intervention.
Several confirmed to Sun Chronicle correspondent Kayla Canne in in today’s front page story that sometimes its better to be lucky than good.
But no one thinks that the current situation is ideal. That school children belong in school is an idea supported by experience and by science.
“There’s a lot more to being a healthy teenager than learning algebra,” Tim Sullivan, Bishop Feehan’s president, told Canne for today’s story.
The issue is when it will be safe to bring that bit of normal life back to our communities.
Better experience in dealing with pandemic protocols and the prospect of a vaccine are reasons for hope. But our hopes should not outrun the science.
Students, parents and others will have to endure the less than ideal conditions for education for a little bit longer.
And, at some point, we can say it was a learning experience.
