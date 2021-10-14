In 1997, Barbara and Robert Curley’s 10-year-old son Jeffrey was kidnapped, raped and murdered by two men, Salvatore Sicari, 21, and Charlie Jaynes, 22.
Jeffrey was a latchkey child and knew Sicari and Jaynes from their Cambridge neighborhood, as he lived only a block away. The two men befriended Jeffrey, taking him on car rides to diners.
The two men learned that Jeffrey’s bike had been stolen and offered to buy him a new one, but there was a catch — the boy had to have sex with Sicari and Jaynes.
When Jeffrey refused, he was sexually assaulted then murdered in the car’s backseat, using a gasoline-soaked cloth.
Police later arrested the two men, discovering they were members of the North American Man/Boy Love Association. Sicari was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole while Jaynes was convicted of second-degree murder and kidnapping.
While there have been questions raised over the years about which of the defendants actually committed the murder, few can argue this was an unspeakably heinous crime which deserves the harshest penalty a society can merit.
In Massachusetts, that penalty is life without parole. The state does not allow the death penalty, which we agree is susceptible to error, has never been shown to be a deterrent to crime and is more about vengeance than justice.
A bill now on Beacon Hill would also do away with sentences of life without parole. The bill would allow parole review after 25 years for everyone serving a life sentence and would apply retroactively to the more than 1,000 Massachusetts prisoners serving life terms.
Proponents say the bill is aligned with what the goals of a criminal justice system should be: rehabilitation, reform and re-entry into the community for those convicted of crimes. They emphasize that the bill only offers the possibility of parole and that convicted criminals would be subject to the same strict eligibility requirements as those serving shorter terms.
The bill has the backing of at least two local state lawmakers, state Sen. Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat whose district includes the northern part of the Attleboro area, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Proponents cite cases of criminals who have served long terms, shown remorse for their acts and are no longer a threat to society. They also say the Black and Latino communities have disproportionately received life without parole.
We agree too many criminals are sentenced to life without parole. New York, for instance, has almost three times as many residents as Massachusetts but less than a third as many life-without-parole sentences.
Criminal justice reform is needed in Massachusetts, but taking away a guarantee of life behind bars is wrong and should be stricken from the bill now before the Legislature.
We have no problem limiting the crimes for life-without-parole sentences.
But a society must save its harshest punishment for its most despicable crimes, crimes like the murder of young Jeffrey Curley.
If a family must suffer for a lifetime because of a crime, so should those who commit such an odious act. That is the only way justice can be served.
