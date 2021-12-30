The Hockomock Area YMCA was born in the early 1970s, a merger of two small Y’s in North Attleboro and Franklin.
The North Attleboro branch, housed since the late 19th century in an antiquated downtown building, expanded to a large tract of land on Elmwood Street where it was better able to serve members with a variety of programs. The next several years were spent building up the programs in North Attleboro and Franklin and working out the bugs of a merged non-profit organization.
Then, in 1993, Ed Hurley arrived.
Over the years, Hurley, a Holyoke native who had been working at the Worcester Y, has been instrumental in raising thousands of dollars for the expansion of Hockomock Area YMCA facilities, as well as funding memberships for those unable to pay.
Refurbishing the local branch of the Y, rebuilding the Franklin branch and establishing a branch in Foxboro are among the signal accomplishments of his term.
Hurley, 64, announced last week that he will be retiring in March 2022. But his legacy will be far more than the dollars and cents he’s raised and the bricks and mortar he’s helped assemble.
Under his leadership, the Hockomock Area YMCA has grown into an organization that 15 area communities can depend on for a wide range of services.
For instance, the Hockomock Y is the region’s largest provider of day care services. It also offers after-school care in many of its communities.
The North Attleboro branch is home to the region’s largest summer camp program. Best of all, that camp is open to all, regardless of their family’s means, thanks to the annual Reach Out for Youth fundraiser.
The Hockomock Y has also assisted in fighting the opioid crisis and bullying in schools. Its sexual abuse prevention program has become a national model.
The Y offers an Integration Initiative for special needs students and their families, which encourages an environment of mutual respect for children with disabilities. Youth leadership programs are available, including the Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Outdoor Leadership Center, which provides team-building programs.
All of this stems from Hurley’s personal values and his wish to help his wide network of neighbors.
“I’m able to look back with a tremendous sense of pride of what we have done and accomplished together,” he wrote in his retirement letter to the staff, “and the impact our YMCA has had on tens of thousands of kids and families in the 15 communities we are so proud to serve. The Hockomock Area YMCA has always been there for families in need of a safety net.”
In the nearly three decades since Hurley left Worcester, there’s no question the local YMCA branches have seen improvements.
More importantly, the 15 communities the Hockomock Area YMCA serves may be better places to live thanks to the wide range of social program now available.
And that’s all due to Ed Hurley. We join those communities in thanking him and wishing him a long and enjoyable retirement.
