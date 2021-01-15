A lot has happened since Martin Luther King Day 2020.
A pandemic has gripped the globe, closing businesses and schools and leaving millions of Americans without work.
The death of Blacks at the hands of police officers triggered a summer of violent protests and a national reckoning on racial injustice.
A presidential election divided the nation and ended with a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and, finally, the unprecedented second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The message of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is clearly needed now more than ever.
“As I consider the inhumanity, injustice and indifference currently persisting in our world, particularly in the United States of America, I cannot imagine a more relevant and powerful way to commemorate my father’s birthday than with focus on the urgency of creating the beloved community,” Bernice King told her hometown newspaper in Atlanta, referring to one of her father’s themes. “Now, more than ever, we must turn our attention to fostering reconciliation, which includes truth and repentance, and also turn our attention to achieving true peace, which includes justice.”
King, who would be celebrating his 92nd birthday this month, was just 39 when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His short life was dedicated to a fight for equality through unity, the idea that we need to come together as people if anything is to be accomplished. “We must all learn to live together as brothers,” he said during a speech in 1965, “or we will all perish together as fools.”
Although the pandemic lingers, making a live event unsafe, Attleboro’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Day celebration will continue, virtually.
The event will be produced by DoubleACS, Attleboro’s cable television producers, and can be seen at 1 p.m. Monday on local cable channels, Facebook and YouTube.
Monday’s keynote speaker will be Ron Jones of Dialogues on Diversity, a training company that uses theatrical models to promote dialogue and understanding around diversity, cultural sensitivity, and social justice. His theme, “The Strength of Shared Dreams,” will focus on an important part of King’s message.
King is best known for his “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered Aug. 28, 1963, from the Lincoln Memorial. Among the most quoted lines of the speech are “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!”
Jones’ speech will “show how (King’s) vision for humanity is, or should be, a model for all those who dare to dream of better lives for themselves and their fellow citizens,” said Ethel Garvin, chairwoman of Attleboro’s MLK memorial committee.
We have had a year of pain, injustice and conflict like few others.
We look forward to being uplifted Monday by Martin Luther King’s inspirational message.
