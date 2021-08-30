Jeffrey Riley has done local school committees a huge favor.
By mandating masks in Massachusetts schools due to the coronavirus pandemic until at least Oct. 1, the state education commissioner has taken a political hot potato off their laps. He will serve as the villain for a large segment of the population which believes that requiring safety precautions for their children during a public health crisis amounts to government overreach, at the very least, and tyranny at worst.
Parents opposed to masks have crowded school committee meetings in North Attleboro and Plainville and flooded social media with protests against mandated masks. Without Riley’s edict, Massachusetts schools likely would have had a hodgepodge of mask and vaccination rules.
That’s no way to combat a pandemic.
Although we all wish COVID-19 was in the rear-view mirror, that simply is not the case.
All the medical evidence suggests that requiring masks for everyone in all schools is the prudent route, at least for now.
The most compelling argument for masks involves not who is vaccinated but who isn’t.
More than 85% of the state’s adult population has had at least one COVID-19 shot — a vaccination rate topped only by Vermont and Hawaii. However, everyone younger than 12 is still ineligible to get the shot, meaning every elementary school student and a significant number of middle schoolers.
COVID-19 case numbers are climbing. The daily log of new infections, averaging more than 1,100 per day in Massachusetts, has returned to levels not seen since early May. At least seven Massachusetts counties are deemed at high risk of spread of COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a designation so prevalent throughout the United States now that the CDC recommends all students, teachers and school staff wear a mask this fall, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.
Children have not suffered the same health effects of COVID-19 as their elders, to be sure. But they’re not immune or invincible. Their resistance is bound to be tested by packing them into a school when the virus is still a threat and no one is wearing a mask. It won’t be so much a question of if someone gets sick, as it will be who and how badly.
“Young children lack protection from disease, and vaccination rates among adolescents are insufficient to prevent outbreaks in school communities,” a group of 200 doctors and health professionals wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker at the end of July. “Transmission of the delta variant in Massachusetts schools will lead to significant educational disruption, with our medically fragile and socially vulnerable children at the greatest risk of harm.”
For older students, guidance that only those without a vaccine wear masks is virtually impossible to enforce. It’s sure to create a socially untenable situation, isolating students from their peers, if not making liars out of those who decide to quit the honor system and unmask.
Dr. Natalya Davis, a Quincy pediatrician who helped organize the letters to Baker, predicts a “social nightmare” under that scenario.
“The best way to mitigate the spread and keep these kids in school, especially while working on getting everyone vaccinated, is just to use the mask,” Davis tells CommonWealth magazine.
Riley’s decision was smart, in terms of both health and politics. Local school committee members would have faced enormous pressure from both the pro- and anti-mask crowds in setting a COVID-19 policy.
Local residents don’t need the infighting. They need to be battling this virus, so that children can get a better education than they did last year while the pandemic was at its height.
Requiring masks is the best way to accomplish that.
