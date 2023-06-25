For a few years, there was hope.
Beginning in 2016, opioid-related overdose deaths began to inch down. When the COVID pandemic began, however, fatal overdoses began climbing again.
Last year, a total of 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths were recorded, up 2.5 percent from the then-record 2,300 reported in 2021, according to semi-annual data released last week by the Department of Public Health. That’s an average of over six deaths a day. And though the number of such deaths dropped in the immediate Attleboro area from 62 in 2021 to 49 in 2022, that’s still 49 too many.
So now, the state is considering aggressive new tactics to reverse the deadly trend — including one sure to generate controversy.
State officials said the number of people using the drugs has not increased. Instead, the use of more powerful drugs has driven the upswing in deaths.
Fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid commonly mixed with street drugs, continues to have an outsized impact on overdose deaths. Last year, fentanyl was present in 93 percent of the opioid‐related overdoses deaths where a toxicology screen was also available, according to state data.
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, is posing a growing risk. Meant to be used as a veterinary sedative for large animals like horses and cattle, xylazine is mixed into other street drugs and was present in 5 percent of last year’s deaths.
Recently, dozens of states have enacted legislation increasing penalties for anyone giving fentanyl to someone who then dies from it.
“We are falling back on these really comfy, straightforward law-and-order solutions in spite of the fact that they didn’t work before, they’re not working now, and there’s growing evidence telling us they’re making things worse,” Jennifer Carroll, a medical anthropologist at North Carolina State University, told The New York Times.
Compared to these other states, Massachusetts officials said last week that they are continuing to focus on making drugs less dangerous and preventing overdose deaths.
“We understand that to address the opioid crisis, we need to prioritize overdose death prevention while simultaneously investing in comprehensive supports for those dealing with substance use disorder, to ensure they have every opportunity for recovery,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh said in a statement.
In a significant break from her predecessor, Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is open to establishing overdose prevention centers where people can use illicit drugs in view of trained clinicians trained to rescue them if they overdose. The state will conduct a feasibility study by the end of the year.
The bar for such a program, of course, needs to be set high. Hard proof will be needed that these centers minimize risk to both the users and the state while reversing fatal overdoses.
But, if Portugal is any example, such measures do, indeed, work.
Writer Rebecca A. Clay, in an article for the American Psychological Association, details just how that happened.
In the 1990s, Clay writes, Lisbon was known as Europe’s heroin capital.
But that’s hardly the case today. The country not only decriminalized heroin possession for users (not dealers) but set up safe injection sites and needle exchanges. Counselors roamed the city in vans, hitting the known drug areas to help people get into rehab. In 2018, a New York Times study found the number of heroin users in Portugal dropped from about 100,000 before the law to just 25,000. In the years before the pandemic, Portugal registered the lowest drug-related death rate in Western Europe, with a mortality rate a tenth of Britain’s and a fiftieth of the United States, Clay writes.
It’s clear that aggressive methods are needed soon here in Massachusetts to address this crisis.
Every day that passes could mean another six deaths.