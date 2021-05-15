Children are better off back in school because remote learning is an inadequate substitute for face-to-face classroom interaction with their teachers and peers.
That’s a statement that’s accepted as true.
Except when it isn’t.
Most educators, political leaders and now even teachers union officials agree that schools need to reopen fully or risk harming, perhaps irrevocably, another cohort of children who will be deprived of the education they deserve. (A majority of parents began advocating for this long ago — probably shortly after they tried to help their offspring with an online algebra assignment.)
But not everyone is on board.
In Los Angeles, the nation’s second largest school district, although all schools have reopened, the vast majority of students are opting to continue remote learning, with the district reporting Monday that just 7% of high schoolers, 12% middle schoolers and 30% of elementary children are back in the classroom, according to news reports.
Certainly, not all of those parents are choosing to keep their children home because they prefer remote learning. Some may fear, rightly or wrongly, that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is still too high to be comfortable with a return to classrooms.
But for at least some parents, including those interviewed this week by Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne for today’s front page story, remote education has been a net gain for children with different learning styles.
One mother, whose son lives with autism, says his academic work soared without the classroom distractions that would throw him off his stride (or the occasional bullying he encountered from classmates.)
Another child found it easier to follow classwork online when she could have her stuffed animals around her and take breaks when she wanted to.
None of this means that most children won’t learn better with a teacher and a classroom and benefit from the social aspect of learning with youngsters their own age.
But Forbes Magazine has noted that the pandemic-induced change in learning styles could be a sea change for modern education.
“Traditional, didactic teaching is going to change,” one expert the magazine quoted said. “We have seen a lot of teachers using models like a flipped classroom, where they’re recording a lecture or giving students examples that they can look at over and over again, and come in the classroom next day and talk about what they have learned.”
Some local systems have embraced this change.
Attleboro has asked the state to let it create a “single district virtual school” next year where students would take self-guided classes through an online platform, but have access to local teachers assigned to the virtual school.
We think all local public school systems should look into the opportunities and new perspectives that have opened up during the past difficult year.
A “one-size-fits-all” style does not work any better in education than it does in fashion.
Schools should embrace the lesson that children should be able to learn in the style that suits them best.
Then, instead of a lost year, we can look at the pandemic as a “teachable moment.”
