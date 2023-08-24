One hundred and thirty-six years after they broke up, Attleboro and North Attleboro may be getting back together again — at least in some ways.
We commend Attleboro Mayor Cathleen Desimone and North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg for their recent meeting to discuss joint ventures between the communities. Though rivals in high school athletics, collaboration would seem to be the best way to help residents of both communities.
Projects they are working on include moving the local Registry of Motor Vehicles branch out of its present home in the basement of a downtown Attleboro City Hall annex, staging a fireworks display and providing more veterans’ housing. All are worthy ventures.
Starting in the 1970s, the local Registry branch was on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro until the state cut back on locations to save money and get more people to handle transactions online.
Officials from neighboring communities convinced the state to keep a smaller branch in the former downtown Attleboro post office, but accessibility and a lack of services are issues.
DeSimone and Borg are hoping to convince the Registry to move to Emerald Square, which would be a win-win because the North Attleboro mall is in desperate need of foot traffic.
A joint fireworks display is also a bright idea, but we would not want to see it distract from North Attleboro’s Kids Day celebration, a terrific tradition which features two nights of dazzling pyrotechnics.
Perhaps the communities could collaborate on a Fourth of July display, which Attleboro has lacked in some recent years.
The two leaders are also getting their veterans’ agents together to tackle the problem of housing in that segment of the population. Here are a few other issues that may be helped with a collaborative effort:
ROUTE 1: Traffic crawls along the highway shared by the communities, particularly at Newport Avenue in South Attleboro and Allen Avenue in North Attleboro. Safety is also an issue in areas where Route 1 is not divided. A joint effort by the two communities may persuade the state to assist in making improvements.
EMPTY STORES: Bed Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops and Babies R Us are among the giant box stores shuttered by the retail revolution. More are sure to fall along the once booming stretch between Emerald Square and the Rhode Island line. Finding another purpose for them, like North Attleboro is attempting to do with the former Sears department store at Emerald Square, would help the communities’ tax rolls and avoid potential eyesores.
A CELEBRATION: The nation’s 250th anniversary is just three years away. The party would be so much bigger, more memorable, more diverse and more fun if done together. It will also help us remember that our forebears from the Town of Attleborough risked their lives and their future for our freedom.