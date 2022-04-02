It’s a big part of the American Dream: A slice of land and a home of your own that’s your very own castle.
It’s a particularly America dream, too. The idea that anyone — not just the established church or the nobly born — could claim ownership of land where no one could displace him was an incentive that drew immigrants by the thousands.
It was the basis of the Homestead Act, which said someone who worked government land could eventually claim title to it.
It was thought important enough that it was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1862 when — it could reasonably be assumed — he already had a lot on his plate, what with Confederates trying tear apart the country he was trying to build.
And, yes, the Homestead Act and the whole of Western expansion since Colonial times conveniently ignored the rights and the lives of people whose ancestors had lived on that land for millennia. That’s an original American sin for which we are still trying to atone.
But it created a nation of people who saw themselves — all of them — as a “propertied class.”
For decades, owning a home has been touted not only as a way to build wealth and leave a legacy but almost as a patriotic duty.
Today, however, it’s a goal that’s increasingly out of reach for a large segment of the population.
In the wake of the collapse of the housing “bubble” in 2008, leading to a bitter economic recession, home building — which had been a key engine of the nation’s economy — slowed down.
Today, that shortfall of supply means that a new generation may never be able to claim pride of onwership of a home of their own.
And don’t fall for the notion that the millennial generation eschews property ownership along with the other trappings of adulthood.
Real estate professionals interviewed by staff writer Tom Reilly for today’s front page story on the area housing market, say they are the ones getting into bidding wars for a scant supply of available homes — and, of course, driving the price up further.
So does that mean that rising generation is going to be relegated to living with their folks, or renting for the rest of their lives?
Not if we rethink what home ownership means. Does it always have to mean a little Cape on a postage stamp-sized lot or a McMansion on a couple of acres?
Or could it mean a tidy condo or multi-family home that gives the advantages of ownership without the drawbacks of suburban sprawl and too-long commutes?
Municipal officials need to look at what outdated and restrictive zoning laws are doing to the hopes of their citizens when it comes to buying a home.
They could play a part in unblocking the path to the American Dream.