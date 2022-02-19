With America poised for March Madness, it’s a good time to reflect upon a somewhat less well-known basketball contest scheduled for this month.
Wednesday night will be the final basketball game played in Attleboro High School’s six-decade-old Large Gym. Fittingly, it will be a contest between the Blue Bombardier girls against traditional foe North Attleboro.
Next year, games will move to the larger, more modern gymnasium at the new $242.1 million Attleboro High, now nearing completion right next door on Rathbun Willard Drive.
The new gym will have a lot of things the current venue does not, including seating for 1,800 fans, a larger capacity than today. What it won’t have are memories.
Attleboro’s Large Gym, which opened in 1962, has been a second home local athletes and their families, not to mention generations of fans.
The move to a new home will be, as many have said, “bittersweet.”
Mark Houle, Attleboro’s athletic director and boys’ hoop coach (as well as an AHS alumnus) told The Sun Chronicle’s new sports writer, Tyer Hetu: “I definitely think there’s a lot of emotion and a lot of great memories that kind of start flooding back through the years. There’s a lot of different events we’ve held there, too, monumental events whether it was athletics or graduation.”
Fourteen of the school’s 15 1,000-point scorers scored a bulk of their baskets at the school’s Large Gym.
It’s walls were covered in the banners of championship squads of the past, going back to 1943, around the time that local teams acquired the Bombardiers acquire the nickname that has endured to this day.
That’s one thing that will not be changing at the new school, by the way. While there was some talk of “rebranding” as the school community moved to a new home, tradition won out.
Next year’s generation of AHS athletes will carry on with the Blue Bombardier name.
And that’s not all that will carried over from their former home.
Houle said things are still in the planning state but that some older banners and perhaps pieces of the gym floor where so many storied contests took place will be saved.
“There’s definitely going to be some pieces of the history that will move on with us to the new school,” Houle said.
That’s good to know. Tradition is an important part of building pride in a school and in a community.
It’s appropriate that it will play a part in making new memories for new generations next year.