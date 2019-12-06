The Catholic community of North Attleboro is facing an issue that has beset the Church in America for years: a declining number of priests serving a shrinking number of active congregants combined with an infrastructure that requires a rising amount of upkeep.
There are many reasons for this situation, some of them spiritual, some demographic and some financial.
Surely one cause is the crisis of sexual abuse in the church, a crisis that was most notoriously exposed in the case of former priest James Porter who served for three years in North Attleboro in the early 1960s.
But it would be too easy to single that scandal out as the sole reason.
In the diocese of Fall River, of which North Attleboro is a part, many churches have closed or been combined as the numbers of the faithful have dwindled.
According to a recent story in The Herald News of Fall River, in the years from 1975 and 2015 the population of New England grew by 21 percent, adding about 2.6 million people. But the share of the region’s adult population that identifies as Catholic has declined from 56 percent in the 1970s to 38 percent today, according to the General Social Survey.
The share of those Catholics who attend Mass at least once a month fell from 63 percent in 1975 to about 48 percent now.
It should come as no surprise that a town of just under 30,000 — with about 4,000 Catholic families — should have trouble supporting three different parishes. Two of those are located within a few blocks of one another. Originally, they were founded to serve two immigrant ethnic groups, the Irish and French Canadians who, while united by a common faith, were not always congenial. The passing decades — and multiple intermarriages — have served to blur those differences.
Now, a committee, which has been studying the issue since last summer, has come up with an unusual plan to preserve what can be saved but move ahead with the times.
The three parishes would be consolidated. In effect, they operate as a single entity now with a common pastor. However, instead of closing any one church, all three churches would remain open under the plan proposed to Bishop Edgar Moreira da Cunha.
The Rev. Rodney Thibault, head of the three parishes, recently told The Sun Chronicle that the new parish would be called Transfiguration of the Lord and would combine the households in St. Mark’s, St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart parishes.
Closing those churches was never even discussed, Father Thibault said.
As the church has struggled to deal with the issues it faces, efforts to combine or close parishes have been met with resistance, hurt feelings and — in some places — even legal action.
Change won’t be easy for a faith community that has existed in North since before the Civil War, but we hope North’s proposed solution finds favor with the bishop and could serve as a model for other parishes facing similar challenges.
It could be the answer to a prayer.
