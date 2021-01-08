How irrelevant is the Republican Party in Massachusetts?
Just a couple dozen of the state’s 200 legislators are Republicans — and the GOP lost five seats in the November election, including one in North Attleboro.
It’s been 24 years since a Republican represented the Bay State in Congress.
Less than 1 in 10 Massachusetts voters are enrolled as Republicans.
The Republican incumbent for president, Donald Trump, lost by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
If not for Charlie Baker — a moderate considered one of the country’s most popular governors at least in part because he is seen as a counterweight to the heavily Democratic legislature — the Republican Party may as well not exist in the state.
So what did MassGOP do to reverse its fortunes?
In a 39-36 vote Sunday, the 80-member committee re-elected the incumbent, Jim Lyons, a conservative and fervent Trump supporter.
During his tenure, Lyons has drained the MassGOP’s treasury and deepened the rift between conservatives and moderates by asking five state and federal agencies to investigate the state party’s financial operations under his predecessors, including Baker allies.
The party would have been far better off electing Lyons’ challenger, state Rep. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, whom The Sun Chronicle Editorial Board endorsed.
A more moderate candidate, Dooley pitched a “hard reset” for the party after the GOP’s losses and fundraising woes to help “capture that middle ground as opposed to going far hard-right.”
But Dooley also has maintained his distance from Baker, often criticizing the governor’s strict guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Following his victory, Lyons told the Boston media he sees his win as an endorsement of Trump’s brand of politics.
“This is a commitment from this party and recognition that people want to build the party and I intend to harness that,” Lyons said.
Based on the results of November’s election — and especially after the Trump-endorsed insurrection that occurred on Wednesday — that appears to the last thing the people of Massachusetts want, and the party’s response to that disaster is amazingly tone-deaf.
In fairness, Lyons offered a solid plan to at least try to rebuild the state GOP. He plans to be “laser-focused on down-ticket races” in his second term in order to build the party’s presence statewide.
“We need Republicans in school committee seats, select board seats, city council seats, mayor seats,” the former state legislator said. “We need to do that to build the Legislature and have to make a commitment to that long-term.”
That is desperately needed in Massachusetts, where Democrats call virtually all of the shots.
In the Legislature, for instance, Republicans simply do not have the numbers to shape public policy along more moderate or conservative lines, let alone be able to sustain a Baker veto.
A one-party system is unthinkable in most of America, but that’s the way government functions here in Massachusetts.
It’s a system that can only lead to abuse and corruption.
Here’s hoping Jim Lyons sees the light and begins a renaissance of the state’s Republican Party. If not, the GOP seems doomed to further irrelevance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.