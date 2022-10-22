One of the critiques made of modern public education is that it doesn’t prepare students for “real life.”
It’s usually couched in some form of the phrase, “When am I ever going to need history/‘Moby-Dick’/calculus in real life?”
The answer might be: “If you want to be an informed citizen, a literate person or simply know that a higher form of mathematics exists beyond 2+2, whether you’ve mastered it or not.”
But what would happen if high school students really did learn about the basics of everyday living and gain the skills and experience to navigate the world on their own?
It might look something like the programs that several area school districts now use to help students with special needs prepare for an independent life after graduation.
As today’s front page story by Sun Chronicle reporter Natasha Connolly illustrates, these “transition academies” make sense not only for students who will go on into the workforce or to further education, but also for the school districts that encourage them.
This past year, Seekonk joined school districts in Attleboro, Norton, North Attleboro, Mansfield and King Philip Regional to offer programs to students ages 18-22.
In offering the programs, the schools are following federal law. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, schools are required to provide transition services to students.
Originally signed into law more than 30 years ago, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures students with a disability are provided with a free and appropriate public education, geared to their individual needs and providing children with disabilities the same opportunity for education as their peers.
School districts are not required by law to have their own programs, but it makes financial sense, as Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet explained.
He estimated the cost per student to be $30,000 per year. That’s a not insubstantial sum but its significantly less than the estimated cost of an out-of-district program, which can run $80,000 to $90,000 per student when the cost of transportation is factored into the equation.
As we note in today’s story, daily life skills — cooking, cleaning, managing finances — are only part of what the academies do. Students will also learn job and social skills that will help them to become self-sustaining adults.
The programs also help connect students to potential employers.
An ongoing worry for parents of students with disabilities is how they will make their way in the world once that parental support is gone. The transition programs can help relieve some of that anxiety.
The parent of one student told us, “We feel that the opportunities at this point in her life are endless now that she has this amazing connection.”
It’s the kind of connection that all students — regardless of ability — should be able to have.
It doesn’t get more real than that.