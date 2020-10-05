Things had been slowly improving.
Nearly seven months after the coronavirus locked down America, we stepped back in stores and restaurants, albeit spaced apart and wearing masks.
Many of us who had lost our jobs in March are back to work.
Although there were blips and it was just a couple of days a week, students returned to school.
Even Gov. Charlie Baker, who had issued some of the nation’s strictest guidelines to fight COVID-19, moved Massachusetts into a new phase of pandemic response, allowing restaurants, stores, museums and gyms to use more of their space.
Recent events have shown, however, that we are a long way away from being past this scourge.
The biggest shocker came early Friday when President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19, showing that all of the protections offered to our chief executive can’t keep this virus out of the White House.
But locally, there have also been plenty of signs that the coronavirus is still very much with us.
Attleboro jumped into the “red zone,” the designation the state has given communities with high positive cases for the virus. The leap was probably driven by the fact that 11 members of the Attleboro Fire Department had contracted COVID, including one who required hospitalization.
Other area towns — Norton, Plainville and Wrentham — were in the yellow zone, the state’s second highest ranking of positive cases.
An outbreak of COVID cases was reported in a wing of Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
And a Norton elementary student also tested positive for the disease.
Massachusetts also experienced an uptick in cases, which officials largely blamed on backyard parties and large informal gatherings by returning college students.
But then another shocker came Saturday when it was announced that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, leading to the postponement of Sunday’s big game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
There’s a lesson here for us.
Yes, even Superman, as Newton likes to call himself, can come down with COVID.
We are not advocating another government shutdown to stave off this latest surge in the pandemic. Baker himself said recent outbreaks have come from informal gatherings where people have relaxed their behavior, not from people carrying on their business.
“What has been particularly interesting about the summer is very, very few examples of significant spread have occurred in organized, structured, rule-based settings,” Baker said last week while announcing the latest relaxing of the rules. “Most of our new cases, most of our clusters, have involved unstructured, non-rule-based gatherings — parties that have taken place between and among people where there aren’t any rules.”
More rules against businesses are not needed.
What we need is to avoid getting lax about this disease.
We need to rigidly practice the basics of coronavirus prevention — keep socially distanced, wash our hands thoroughly and frequently, and most importantly, wear a mask when we will be near others.
As we have stated here before, we should not be doing this because the government tells us to. Rather, we should do this out of concern for ourselves, our loved ones and our fellow citizens.
The coronavirus has proved to be an insidious enemy. But we can all fight it, every day, by never letting our guard down.
