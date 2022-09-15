Go to the sink. Turn on the tap.
Water comes out.
It’s one of those things that Americans have come to take for granted. After all, water, water is everywhere.
Except we should not take it for granted.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this hot, muggy summer, it’s that water is a precious resource that must be used wisely and kept safe.
One of the worst droughts in years hit the Attleboro area, forcing communities to impose tight water restrictions that have left lawns brown and trees and shrubbery thirsting for replenishment.
Mansfield residents and residents in neighboring Foxboro were hit with a bigger crisis recently, receiving a boil-water order from the town after E. coli was found in a sample collected from the municipal supply. Long lines formed to receive free bottled water from the town, and store shelves were quickly emptied after Mansfield officials issued the order.
Local communities have also had to invest millions into their water systems to fight off the dangers of PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems in humans.
It’s also a national problem.
In Jackson, Mississippi, resident finally have water coming out of their taps, but are still having to boil it before drinking, as they have had to intermittently for years. It is a step forward from last week when floods overwhelmed the city’s dilapidated main treatment plant and essentially interrupted water supply across the entire city, affecting more than 160,000 residents.
Even though water has been restored, questions linger over whether a more lasting solution will materialize. Some of the city’s pipes are roughly a century old, and Jackson is also the target of lawsuits from residents who say its old lead pipes poisoned them and stunted their growth.
And, several years ago, Flint, Michigan, underwent a water crisis of epic proportions when much of the city’s drinking water was found to have been contaminated with lead. Officials failed to apply corrosion inhibitors to the water, which resulted in lead from aging pipes leaching into the water supply, exposing around 100,000 residents to elevated lead levels.
Both crises brought attention to America’s outdated water infrastructure, and whether it can meet 21st century demands amid climate crisis-related weather events of increasing severity.
The drought conditions have also impacted much of the country. About half of the lower 48 states have experienced extreme droughts this year. The West has been especially hard hit, experiencing critical power shortages and water scarcity fears. The nation’s two largest reservoirs — Nevada’s Lake Mead and Lake Powell in Arizona — are both at their lowest levels since they were first filled revealing shipwrecks from long ago.
It’s also a global crisis.
According to the World Wildlife Foundation, approximately 1.1 billion people worldwide lack access to water, and 2.7 billion find water scarce for at least one month of the year. Inadequate sanitation is also a problem for 2.4 billion people who are exposed to diseases, such as cholera and typhoid fever, and other water-borne illnesses.
In Prahovo, Serbia, dozens of German navy ships, sunk by the Germans as they retreated at the end of World War II, can now be seen in Danube River, which has been hit hard by the drought this summer. In Spain and Italy, medieval monuments that have been under water in rivers for centuries, are now exposed.
The lack of rainfall is putting farms at risk. A survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation found that 74% of western farmers are suffering lower harvest yields due to drought conditions.
In China, for instance, the Yangtze River — Asia’s longest — is drying up, parching farmland that depends on the river for water and causing rolling blackouts and factory closures due to the loss of hydropower.
Clearly, action is required on climate change at the state, national and global level. Steps have been taken, and more are needed to curb weather conditions that have put millions at risk.
A better job must be done at the municipal level to update systems and protect the water supply, so that more are not experiencing what Jackson residents are living with. And we can all do our part by abiding by water restrictions in our community.
Water, water is not everywhere; it is a resource we cannot live without.