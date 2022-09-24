This was a summer that started out with too little water.
Recently, it became the summer with too much water.
Now it’s a season of water problems of a different, although microscopic, kind.
And if you don’t think those issues are related, you have not been paying attention.
Within the last couple of weeks, four area communities have told residents to boil their tap water after testing revealed the presence of bacteria that could, if consumed, make them sick.
Some people were outraged, some were frightened and everyone was out of sorts. It could have been much worse.
To the best of our knowledge, no one in Mansfield, Foxboro, North Attleboro or Plainville has become ill from drinking municipal water. That’s due in large part to the prompt action of local and state officials in detecting the risk and alerting the public.
The most recent boil advisory — in North and Plainville — was lifted just about a day after it was imposed.
But it doesn’t change the fact that the risk is real.
Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, is found in the gut of practically every warm blooded organism. It’s when it shows up elsewhere that it becomes a problem.
The faint of heart may want to skip these next few paragraphs, but they are important in understanding how the problems arise.
The bacteria occurs naturally in animal waste. That waste accumulates in dry periods — such as the historic drought Southeastern Massachusetts has been experiencing.
Sudden, heavy rains, like those we’ve seen in the past few weeks, move that material along until, inevitably it comes in contact with the groundwater that eventually feeds municipal wells.
Fortunately, testing and treatment mean that it’s unlikely that water that poses a threat to human health actually makes it anywhere near your tap.
Local residents are familiar with the periodic closing of the beaches at local ponds when fecal bacteria is found in sampling. In those cases, the ever-present Canada geese are suspected to be the culprits.
But for the issues of extreme weather we can look a little closer to home.
Climate change is no longer just a theory or a far off prospect. And while the consequences here have not — yet — proved as serious as they have in the West, in Europe or in other more vulnerable parts of the world, we have had a wakeup call.
Just because we no longer have to boil doesn’t mean we are not in hot water.