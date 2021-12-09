“So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.”
— Christopher Reeve
It’s been nearly a year since A.J. Quetta’s life changed in the time it takes to snap your fingers.
A senior at Attleboro’s Bishop Feehan High School at the time, Quetta was playing forward for the Shamrocks’ varsity hockey team when he crashed into the boards with all his weight.
He knew something was wrong the second the hit happened.
“When I thought my arm was above my head and it was by my side, that’s when I knew,” he later explained.
The spinal cord injury left Quetta unable to move from the chest down.
He spent 80 days in an Atlanta rehabilitation center and still undergoes extensive physical therapy several days a week.
Quetta may still be restricted to a wheelchair, but his mind, and his spirit, are working at full speed.
“My goal is to walk again, of course, and to get back to my daily life as it used to be,” he told WPRI-TV in Providence. “It might never be the same and it might not be as easy but instead of saying, “Let’s roll down here and let’s roll down there,” “Let’s go run over there and let’s go walk over there.”
That’s why it was uplifting to hear that Quetta has a role, at least for the coming hockey season.
He’ll be an assistant coach for Bishop Feehan, working with forwards, explaining game and practice footage and building the brand, the team said.
“He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title,” the team said in a statement.
The team quoted “Coach Quetta” as saying, “If there is a will, there is always a way, my friend.”
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, named for the “Superman” actor and his wife and a leading organization on spinal cord injuries, says overcoming the psychological impact of these incidents is just as important as addressing physical challenges. “Learning that you are paralyzed is devastating and overwhelming news,” the organization says on its website.
Quetta no doubt faces many physical challenges, but it is heartening to see that he appears to be pushing past the emotional hurdles, and that his alma mater is offering him an opportunity to find his way back. As his father told WPRI, “Everything he does is at a high level and I know that he is going to get out of the chair, I just do. Just because of his attitude and the times we live in with the technology and the care. So (the rehabilitation) is the hard part and we are getting through it.”
We’re hoping that, as Reeve said, achieving Quetta’s goal is inevitable.
