The news got buried, thanks to a little something called the coronavirus pandemic.
But the world of high school sports here in Massachusetts is about to undergo a sweeping change.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports in the Bay State, voted recently to overhaul its tournament structure.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, teams will compete in a statewide tournament. Now, the state is divided into four sections, which is eventually whittled down to a state championship game.
More specifically, there is a North section for teams north of Boston, a South section, for teams from Boston south, a Central section, which stretches as far east as Franklin, and a West section, which encompasses much of the state past Worcester.
Teams in the tournament now compete first within their section. The winners of the North and South sectionals then face off as do the winners of the Central and West. Those winners then vie for the state title.
Under the new system, 32 teams from across the state would be seeded into a bracket similar to what we see in the NCAA’s March Madness. Teams that finish outside the top 32, but have a record of .500 or better would qualify for the tournament and participate in play-in games.
The new system will create an equal path to the state championship for all high schools.
Now, because the population is heavily tilted to the eastern part of the state, it is far more difficult for those teams to reach the final rounds. For example, in the Division 1 softball tournament last spring there were 24 teams in North, 22 in South, 9 in Central and 8 in West.
As a result, teams in the West may only have to record two wins to reach the state semifinals as opposed to four or five from the North and South.
To keep favoritism out of the equation when seeding the team, the MIAA has hired MaxPreps, a high school sports website and online database, to rank the teams. MaxPreps is doing the same in about 30 other states.
Part of the overhaul also involves better aligning similar-sized schools into divisions. Now, one team may face another school with twice the enrollment, which happened this past season in the Division 3 football championship.
The MIAA is also addressing gender equity issues. Now, for instance, baseball has 333 teams in four divisions while softball has 330 teams in three divisions; as a result, there are four boys’ champions to just three for girls.
The biggest concern has been about travel. It’s true, there could be an early round game between Provincetown and Pittsfield. But later round games will be at neutral sites within easier reach of both schools.
Besides, we think it’s not a bad idea for high school students to get to see parts of Massachusetts they may not have otherwise. Overall, we believe it’s a long overdue change that will be an improvement for Massachusetts sports in general and especially for local teams.
Now, if those athletes could only get back on the field …
