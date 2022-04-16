The theologies differ, the rituals as well, but for millennia, people of faith have celebrated the spring as a time of life and hope.
This year, the holy seasons of the three great monotheistic faiths meet by a seeming accident of the calendar. But is it?
Easter falls on Sunday for Catholics and most Protestants.
Orthodox churches will celebrate the feast next week but close enough to make for one great arc of observance of the most important event in the Christian world.
For Jews, Passover began on Friday night when, in many homes, the biblical story of Exodus is retold at the Seder meal.
For Muslims its the holy month of Ramadan.
And while all may share the belief in the God of Abraham, they don’t all share the same calendar. So when these expressions of faith coincide it’s worth noting what they have in common.
Many other religious communities and traditions have festivals in the spring.
In fact, celebrations of the spring equinox may go back much further than any organized religion or written scripture.
Their common theme — whether it’s trust in one God, many deities, or the power of nature — is that there is hope in the end.
Blind hope, though, can be its own kind of path to despair. As Stonehill College professor of religion Daniel Ullucci tells staff writer Tom Reilly in today’s front page story, its been true since antiquity that people have turned to religious faith in times of turmoil.
“Whether this is good or bad, again, is something religious and non-religious groups have to think through. There are plenty of examples of traumatic events leading people to embrace extreme and destructive religious ideologies (e.g. Native American Ghost Dance rituals of the 1890s, cargo cults in the south Pacific in the 1940s). The drive to seek answers in response to tragedy can result in some horrifying answers, and actions,” he says in a text to The Sun Chronicle.
Today, some people look at war, disease and violence and only one end, the end of everything. In some faith traditions, that’s a good thing, a sign that all evil will be swept away.
For most of us, though, hope means new growth instead of utter destruction.
A renewal of ourselves and not just the natural world. That may be a slim and tender shoot to cling to in these troubled times. But it may have to do for now, as it has done for centuries in the past.
Happy Easter.