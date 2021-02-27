There are a lot of reasons businesses fail. And it’s “just business” when they do.
Some are killed off by poor management, some fall victim to market forces over which they have no control and still others are felled by technological developments not even the most visionary entrepreneur could have foreseen. (Think “Polaroid.”)
Large corporations that collapse for any of these reasons take a toll on their often unsuspecting employees. Management usually manages to walk away with a bonus.
For small businesses it’s different. Every empty storefront, every “going out of business” sign represents someone’s shattered dream. Someone had thought and planned for years, saved every penny, worried over a business plan and invested countless hours in an enterprise in which they passionately believed.
Sometimes it’s a one-man show. More often it’s a project that involves an entire family — partner, kids, cousins and more — on weekends and after school. They become part of the fabric of the community they serve.
But they can fall victim to the same perils large companies do, although when that happens the boss doesn’t escape with a golden parachute.
It leaves a hole in a family circle, and in a community as well.
But small businesses, especially those that operate on a narrow margin of hard work and good will, have never faced an environment like this.
According to a group of Harvard and Brown university economists, who are tracking the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on local economies, 34% of small businesses nationwide have closed since January 2020. Revenue for those who survived is down 33%.
For Massachusetts the results are even more dire. The economists see a 40% decrease in the number of open small businesses statewide over the last year. Revenue is down 46% statewide.
But the “invisible hand” of the marketplace doesn’t allow for crushed dreams, wounded families or communities lessened. And from it there is no appeal. Unless the actual human beings involved decide there is.
That’s what Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne found out when she looked at how area communities were reacting to the potential loss of small businesses to local economies.
In town after town, people decided these businesses, run by friends and neighbors, were not just brick and mortar and piles of expenses. They were entities worth saving.
So they organized funding, dedicated themselves to patronizing this store or that diner, giving the owners a chance to just hang on a little while longer.
“It’s nice to actually be able to do something. I think we all have this feeling of seeing restaurants and shops going under because of the pandemic, and we try to shop more, but we don’t feel like we’re pushing the needle at all. This is a collaborative way to do something that has impact,” one of the organizers said in today’s front page story.
It’s an exceptional effort by people who have shown they care about their community and their neighbors.
It’s not “just business” after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.