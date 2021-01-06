Many traditions have fallen to the coronavirus pandemic this year, from family gatherings to community events like high school football rivalries.
We are thankful — and blessed, you might say — that one tradition continued.
As it has for 68 years, LaSalette Shrine held its annual Festival of Lights from Thanksgiving to New Year’s weekend, giving visitors a chance to experience a little joy this Christmas.
As it has since 1953 when it began with 5,000 lights, the Catholic shrine on Park Street in Attleboro wowed visitors with a free light display that is among the best in the Northeast. The lights now number more than 400,000, often drawing lines of traffic, including tourist buses from Quebec to New Jersey, through the city’s neighborhoods.
The traditional light festival was able to continue thanks to accommodations made by the LaSalette staff. These included one-way entrances and exits, capacity limits in the buildings, social distancing and, of course, mandated wearing of masks.
Staff said visitors appreciated that the festival continued and were happy to follow the coronavirus guidelines.
“They appreciated that the shrine was open and keeping people safe and allowing people to enjoy Christmas,” said Brother David Eubank, who managed the crèche museum.
The shrine chose a theme, “A Light from Afar,” that seemed appropriate with the pandemic year we have endured.
“A light from afar is all that we need to keep on going through our life journey,” shrine director Falvio Gillio said when the theme was announced. “A light from afar was enough for the three wise men to embark on a life-changing journey. A light from afar led the shepherds of Bethlehem to witness a transforming encounter. A light from afar gives a sense of direction and hope.
“We need to be reminded that, despite these challenging times, we are experiencing, the ‘Light from Afar’ is still shining ahead of us all,” he concluded.
We are thankful for LaSalette Shrine for maintaining the Christmas light tradition during this difficult year. The season may have lacked the joy of past holidays, but LaSalette provided us with a reason to celebrate.
We are blessed to be part of the tradition.
