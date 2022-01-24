When the coronavirus pandemic struck two years ago in March, it disrupted or at least temporarily halted countless events and traditions.
Among its first local victims was the Attleboro Arts Museum Flower Show.
That’s why it is so uplifting to see that the museum plans revive the show two months from now.
The 23 previous editions of the flower show, held annually in late March, had always been the first green sprout of the season, offering a glimmer of hope after months of a cold New England winter.
“The Attleboro Arts Museum Flower Show has always had great significance,” museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett told The Sun Chronicle last week. “The fundraiser marks the start of spring and provides friends and neighbors with an annual opportunity to connect after a long, frosty season indoors.”
The 2020 show was canceled at the last minute, about the same time that Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, shutting down all but essential businesses.
But vaccines, masks and a better understanding of COVID-19 have brought a new normal to life as we cope with the stubborn virus. And so demand increased for the return of the flower show.
“For the past two years countless museum patrons would share how they missed the flower show and have been asking if it would return,” Fawcett said.
A committee began planning the revival last summer and has devised measures that will keep the show both safe and enjoyable.
Fawcett said the committee “put great thought into building a smart event and tactical plan that will appropriately bring this year’s flower show to life.”
For instance, there will be limits on attendance, and reservations will be needed for timed entry. There will be no museum café.
The show will be held March 24-27 at the downtown Attleboro museum, and the theme this year is “Animal Habitats — Spring Gardens Gone Wild.” Planned attractions include gardens from local landscapers and florists, a nature-themed art exhibit, art “to-go” projects for children, artists working throughout the gallery and live music.
More information on the show, a key fundraiser for the museum, is available at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
A visit may invigorate your spirits after a cold New England winter — and two years of the chill brought on by the pandemic.