Anxiety has been called the disease of the 21st century.
What was once a normal and needed evolutionary trait — if you are a hunter-gatherer on the plains of Africa, it’s helpful to be at least a little bit anxious about lurking leopards or random lightning strikes — is now, for us homo sapiens, a potentially debilitating illness that can bring on panic attacks, avoidance of certain behaviors and can lead to substance abuse and other personality disorders.
Overall, it’s estimated that anxiety disorders affect some 40 million American adults.
But it may surprise some to realize that it’s a childhood illness as well.
If we think of the teen years as times of happy, care-free, irresponsibility then we are not only in denial about our memories of our own adolescent experiences, but are ignoring scientific evidence as well.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in today’s front page story, a Pew Research poll earlier this year noted that 70 percent of the teens surveyed said anxiety and depression are “major” problems for their peers.
Other research indicates that those stress levels are only growing for high school and college students as the pressure to achieve academically, gain standing socially and succeed financially increases in our modern world.
And the image of high school and college kids, red Solo cups in hand, partying the nights away may be just another media myth, as well. A growing number of high school seniors report taking less advantage of their youth to relax and have fun. There’s just no time for it.
One has to look no further than the recent college admission scandals — where parents were willing to bend, break and wholesale buy the rules to get their kids into the “right” college — to understand where some of this anxiety comes from.
Young people can’t help but be aware of these pressures to excel. And that’s only exacerbated by the 24/7 scrutiny of social media where so many teens spend so much time.
As we note in today’s story, the key for many teens in dealing with anxiety and its attendant disorders is recognizing the problem in the first place. This is more than just normal worry or doubt; this is an illness that needs treatment.
As several people interviewed for the article note, counseling can play a major role in the relief of anxiety and returning to wellness and a productive life, and there are resources available.
“Don’t worry, be happy,” may have been a popular lyric, but like any other goal it takes work. But the one thing young people suffering through anxiety don’t have to worry about is getting through it alone.
