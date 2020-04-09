Could it be that the area’s first green shoot of this miserable spring could come from a golf course?
The sport’s governing bodies announced a greatly revised schedule for the PGA Tour, which, like nearly everything else in America, has been shut down for nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the revisions was that the show will likely go on this summer at TPC Boston, just a week later than originally planned. The Northern Trust, the first leg of the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, is now scheduled for Aug. 20-23 at the golf course off Route 140 in Norton.
That a venture as large as the PGA Tour, with its multimillion-dollar television partnerships and corporate sponsorships, can see enough light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel to make such a commitment is uplifting. Tour officials say the decision is based on reasonable forecasts from health and safety officials.
Tour officials also say they realize nothing is carved in stone under their revised schedule. But there is enough hope for them to announce a plan while being prepared to change if necessary.
This is not just good news for golf fans.
The golf tournament carries considerable economic impact on Norton and surrounding towns, as well as Boston and Providence. When his company was the tournament’s chief sponsor, then-Deutsche Bank North America CEO Seth Waugh said the event brought in as much as $70 million a year to the region.
“You can think of the golf tournament as a silly little thing in terms of what’s going on in the world, but these are the bricks that can build the economy back up,” Waugh said. “Nobody in the world’s going to want to take $70 million less.”
What economic impact really means is more money in the wallets of average citizens.
“It means I get a little extra work,” a shuttle bus driver told The Sun Chronicle in 2018 at the last event held in Norton. “Every little bit helps.”
Charities also benefit.
The tournament has given $30 million to non-profit organizations since it began in 2003. The towns of Norton and Mansfield as well as the Attleboro and Hockomock Area YMCAs are among the tournament’s beneficiaries.
The North Attleboro-based YMCA gets far more from the tournament than a donation, Hockomock President Ed Hurley said. The YMCA staff operated the event’s Kids Village and child-care center for players, showcasing their abilities to work with children.
Hurley said the pros have been enthusiastic in supplying a player to give a golf clinic to members of the Y’s Integration Initiative, which helps to provide experiences to students with special needs.
“That’s proven to be an amazing experience for the kids and, I think, for the pros as well,” he said.
Anyone who plays the sport knows there is no such thing as a sure bet in golf — even a three-foot putt.
There is still much to be concerned about as the Attleboro area and all of America deal with this pandemic.
But this week’s news offered at least some hope that maybe, just maybe, things will return to normal in the not too distant future.
