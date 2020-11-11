Let’s forget all about the election, the political divide, the power plays and name calling that take place every day in our nation’s capital and on the cesspool called social media.
Let’s put worries about the coronavirus on pause.
Let’s not worry about vaccines, winter, remote learning, the jobless rate.
Today, let’s instead think about how lucky we do have it and give thanks to the many brave men and women who, since the Revolutionary War, have put aside their worries and struggles to make the lifestyles we have today possible.
Today, after all, is Veterans Day. It is a day we are supposed to be paying tribute to our service men and women, past and present. But this year, there’ll be no parades, few ceremonies. The hidden enemy called the pandemic has put many of those on hold.
But that doesn’t mean we, as individuals, can’t still honor those who have served or are serving still.
We all know someone with military status — a family member, a friend, a coworker, a neighbor, even a friend of a friend. Why not reach out to them with a call, a text.
Tell them how much you appreciate the sacrifices they made — whether that sacrifice was on the battlefield or in some back office, kitchen or medical facility. Small gestures like that go a long way.
It’s easy to get caught up in our own struggles, especially on the cusp of what could be, as President-elect Joe Biden said, a bleak, dark winter.
Fight that. Don’t allow yourself to sink into negativity. Leave that to the expert complainers in Washington and on cable news.
Instead, be like the members of our proud military and accept that which you cannot change. Like they do every day, today set out to do the one job you are assigned for the betterment of the nation. Get out there and thank a vet.
