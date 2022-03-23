Americans enjoy gambling.
More than $9 billion was spent in the U.S. on sports betting in just one month — January.
Of that, more than $1 billion was wagered in New York alone, according to the American Gaming Association. Nearly $60 million in sports bets were placed the same month in Rhode Island, an increase of almost 50% from the same month in 2021.
Ever since the Supreme Court legalized sports gambling in 2018, the demand for sports betting has exploded, with 32 states now allowing it. Nearly every one saw an increase of up to 30% in wagers between 2020 and 2012, according to a Washington Post report.
Bay Staters love to bet on sports, too. They just can’t do it here.
Neighboring states of Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York all allow sports gambling. In the former two, Massachusetts residents make up nearly 25% of the revenue generated.
What’s the holdup?
Gov. Charlie Baker supports sports betting. Twice he has filed bills laying down the ground rules; he even tweeted out support for his most recent bill on Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest betting day of the year.
The Massachusetts House supports it, approving bills the last three years.
There is no organized opposition to it.
The roadblock rests in the state Senate, where the Democratic leadership has been tone deaf to the public’s hunger to bet on a game.
The upper chamber does not view sports betting as a legislative priority, a spokesman for Senate President Karen Spilka told The Boston Globe.
“It is disheartening that this issue seems to have generated more discussion amongst Beacon Hill watchers than the real challenges people in Massachusetts are facing on a daily basis which we are trying to solve, such as child care, mental health and climate change,” spokesman Antonio Caban said in a statement.
That’s code for: “We don’t care what you want. We will do what’s best for you.”
There’s no reason the Senate couldn’t approve sports gambling legislation AND the other worthy priorities set out by Spilka.
When it comes to issues to be resolved, this is low-hanging fruit. Similar bills have been approved in nearly three dozen states, and lawmakers could easily look at the three-year track records in each and see what model best suits Massachusetts.
It’s also mind-boggling that the Senate, which is forever digging into taxpayers’ wallets, would turn down an opportunity to bring in easy money. Baker estimates $35 million in annual revenue, which seems modest considering that Rhode Island’s take of the January gambling haul was more than $6 million.
The Senate’s foot-dragging is also harmful to Plainridge Park Casino, which is sure to lose bettors who prefer the sports books at casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, R.I.
We hope local legislators will keep in mind the Plainville casino and the hundreds of jobs and economic activity it generates if they get a chance to vote on a sports betting bill.
More importantly, we hope Spilka and other Democratic senators will end their stubbornness and lift the roadblock imposed on sports betting.
In our view, sports betting is a no-brain winner for the state.