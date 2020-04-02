In the short time the coronavirus pandemic has made its presence known, many things have changed — lives have been lost, jobs and businesses have vanished, and the way we go about our daily business has been completely transformed.
But you wouldn’t know it given recent statements by Foxboro school officials who are, to their credit, earnestly trying to maintain some semblance of a school year via the internet.
And though their efforts are admirable, their disconnect to what is going on in the real world is not.
Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello this week said administrators expect a learning curve as students, parents and teachers adjust to the expectations they have outlined.
“We know it’s not going to be perfect,” Mello said. “We’re going to see what works and what doesn’t. But we need to remind everyone this is not a vacation and they need to take their work seriously.”
No one is suggesting that this is vacation. Parents, many working at home full time or still going out to work fulltime or part time, are well aware their children should be learning. And to suggest that parents aren’t taking this seriously strikes us as arrogance on the part of Foxboro school officials.
Nowhere in their plan did Foxboro school officials address how difficult the concept of getting your children up and learning online could be for some parents. And we are sure it’s difficult, too, for the educators.
But picture, for example, the parent or parents who are still going to work, full time, at a grocery store or hospital. The anxiety of being out in the world with the possibility of bringing home the virus, all the while trying to find day care for your children, has to be maddening.
After a full-time shift, this same person is expected to sit down for another several hours and guide their child through lessons they may not understand themselves? And then what about those children with special needs? How is a parent supposed to navigate those murky waters.
To hold these parents “responsible” for their child’s education, as Superintendent Amy Berdos insisted, is a rather big ask.
“We are in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis,” Berdos said during a Monday night briefing for school committee members. “We know that we can’t apply a traditional system.”
On that she is correct.
But some empathy for parents and everyone else struggling with this new reality would be a good thing for all to learn how to exhibit.
Call it a teachable moment.
