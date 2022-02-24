The alleged attack on a transgender student from North Attleboro High School is sickening news in an age when younger generations have been far more welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
The incident, which came after a Feb. 8 boys’ basketball game at North Attleboro, and led to the arrest of two Foxboro High School students, allegedly included slurs of “fake boy” and “freak” as well as a physical encounter.
“Are you a boy or a girl?” was among the taunts hurled by the suspects.
We hope Foxboro, North Attleboro and all local schools use the incident as a teachable moment, a recent and very real opportunity to make students aware of the harm caused by hatred toward others. And we hope all local schools are creating an environment where bullying of any type is not tolerated.
There’s little question transgender students are particularly vulnerable to discrimination and harassment. A study in Massachusetts by the National Center for Transgender Equality found that 73% of those survey who were “out” while in school experienced mistreatment. Sixteen percent were physically attacked and 6% were sexually assaulted because they were transgender, the study said.
Here are other statistics showing the bias against the LGBTQ community:
A 2019 report found that 21.9% of hate crimes in Massachusetts were due to sexual orientation, trailing only race and religion.
Males are most likely to be victimized, 58.3%, and most likely to offend, 83.6%, the same report found.
One out of five hate crimes in Massachusetts takes place in school.
At least 55 deaths occurred last year in the United States as a result of violence against transgender people, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.
“Transgender people face the threat of discrimination, harassment and violence just because we are trying to live our lives as our true selves,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the organization, told The Boston Globe. “Transgender people are dehumanized and portrayed as the ‘enemy’ or a ‘threat,’ which emboldens some people to commit acts of violence or harassment.
“Transgender people should be able to live our lives — and go to a basketball game or any other event — without fear of harassment, discrimination or violence.”
We agree, and we hope local schools seize the opportunity of this teachable moment to make transgender lives safer and to create a culture of acceptance among students.